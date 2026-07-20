Caitlin Hood’s Action-Packed Cape Town Adventure 

If there’s one thing Caitlin Hood doesn’t do, it’s stand still. She’s always chasing the next thrill, saying yes to new experiences, and finding fun wherever she goes.

When the Durban content creator arrived in Cape Town, she wasted no time filling her itinerary with bucket-list experiences, local jaunts, and plenty of spontaneity.

Here’s what made the cut:

Paragliding off Signal Hill

Running off the side of a mountain isn’t how most people start a holiday, but for Caitlin, it was the perfect way to begin. She makes it a rule to include at least one “crazy experience” on every trip, and in Cape Town, that meant paragliding off Signal Hill. The adventure had a personal connection, too. Her love of adventure runs in the family. Growing up, her father flew planes and jumped off cliffs for fun, inspiring the same curiosity and willingness to embrace the unknown. As her feet left the ground, the city spread out in all its glory, from Table Mountain’s stunning views to the Atlantic Ocean below.

“It was insane. Put this on your bucket list,” Caitlin says.

Location: Signal Hill Drive, Cape Town

Website: www.parapax.co.za/

Train Rides, Surfing, and Lekker Fish and Chips

A brief stopover in a few Deep South coastal towns turned into seven hours of spontaneous adventure. Joining fellow content creator Aakifah Slarmie, Caitlin boarded PRASA’s People’s Train for a day in Muizenberg, St James and Kalk Bay. Their first stop was Surf Emporium in Muizenberg, where they hit the waves for a surf lesson. Amid wipeouts and plenty of laughs, they gradually found their rhythm before wandering through the neighbouring seaside villages.

From there, they explored the coastal stretch between the towns, browsing small shops, thrift stores, and local craft shops along the way. When hunger set in, they headed to Kalk Bay and stopped at Kalky’s, the well-known fish-and-chips institution.

“Muizenberg, Kalk Bay and St James are neighbouring towns straight out of a Pinterest board. It feels like home, and the people are so warm,” she says.

Website: Surf Emporium: surfemporium.co.za/

Kalky’s: www.facebook.com/kalkys.seafood/

Bo-Kaap Koesister Making Class

You can’t visit Cape Town without trying a warm, freshly made koesister. But for Caitlin, tasting one wasn’t enough. She wanted to learn the story behind one of the Cape’s most beloved sweet treats.

In the heart of the colourful Bo-Kaap, she rolled up her sleeves and joined a hands-on koesister-making class. As the dough came together, so did the koesister’s rich history, from its Cape Malay roots to the family traditions that have made it a Sunday favourite for generations.

Although koesisters were a familiar part of her childhood in Durban, she’d never made them herself. She left with a barakat, the local term for a takeaway, to enjoy the rest of her trip.

Location: 46 Rose Street, Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town

Website: www.bokaapcookingtour.co.za/

Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town

Despite her larger-than-life personality, Caitlin knows the value of slowing down, and the Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town, is the place to do just that. Set on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, the hotel makes the most of its waterfront location, with sweeping ocean views, easy access to the V&A Waterfront, and a contemporary design that reflects its surroundings. After checking in, Caitlin headed straight to the spa for a few hours of treatments and quiet time.

“I love spa experiences. It was exactly what I needed. I walked into my room and felt at home. Even with the storm outside, it felt like being on a cruise at sea, yet completely at home. There was something so calming about it, as if finding peace in the middle of the storm. It was the perfect, unexpected way to end the trip.”

Location: 100 Beach Road, Granger Bay Boulevard, Mouille Point, Cape Town

Website: www.radissonhotels.com

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