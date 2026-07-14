Etihad Airways, Fastjet Zimbabwe sign new partnership to expand flights across Africa, Middle East

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Etihad Airways and Fastjet Zimbabwe have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch a new interline, codeshare and frequent flyer partnership.

The agreement was signed in Harare on 7 July 2026.

Sales under the partnership will open from 24 August 2026.

The collaboration is designed to give passengers access to more destinations on a single ticket.

Under the deal, Etihad passengers will be able to connect onward with Fastjet Zimbabwe to Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and Johannesburg.

Fastjet Zimbabwe customers will also gain access to Abu Dhabi and Etihad’s wider global network on one booking.

The partnership builds on Etihad’s planned direct service between Abu Dhabi and Harare, which is set to launch on 24 March 2027.

That new route will extend Etihad’s reach beyond the Zimbabwean capital to Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

It will also give travelers across Etihad’s network a simpler way to reach Zimbabwe’s key tourism and business hubs.

For Fastjet Zimbabwe, the deal opens a gateway to the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Australia and North America through Abu Dhabi.

Passengers stopping in the UAE capital can take advantage of up to two complimentary hotel nights through the Abu Dhabi Stopover programme.

The programme promotes attractions such as the Corniche, the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island, and the desert landscapes outside the city.

Fastjet Zimbabwe will become Etihad Guest’s 32nd airline partner.

Members of the Etihad Guest loyalty programme will in future enjoy frequent flyer benefits across both airlines.

Arik De, Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said Africa remains central to the airline’s growth strategy.

“Africa is an important part of Etihad’s growth, and partnerships like this one with Fastjet Zimbabwe are how we extend our reach and open up more of the continent for our guests,” De said.

“From Harare to Victoria Falls, travellers can now plan their journey across Zimbabwe on a single ticket, and we look forward to building on this cooperation.”

Donahue Cortes, Fastjet Zimbabwe Business CEO and Country Head, described the agreement as the start of a significant relationship.

“This marks the beginning of what we believe will be a significant partnership,” Cortes said.

“We are delighted to be working alongside Etihad Airways, one of the world’s leading airlines, exploring opportunities to improve connectivity, broaden travel options for our customers and further strengthen Zimbabwe’s links with key international markets.”

Vivian Ruwuya, Fastjet Chief Commercial Officer, said the partnership gives Zimbabweans easier access to the world.

“This partnership opens up the world for our customers in Zimbabwe,” Ruwuya said.

“From Harare, travellers can now connect onto Etihad’s global network and reach Abu Dhabi and destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and beyond, all on a single ticket.”

“We are proud to give the people of Zimbabwe easier access to so many more places.”

Travel under the new partnership will be available from 24 August 2026.

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was established in 2003 and has grown into one of the world’s leading carriers.

From its hub in Abu Dhabi, Etihad operates passenger and cargo flights across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America.

Through codeshare agreements, Etihad’s network reaches hundreds of additional international destinations.

The airline has in recent years won multiple awards for service, products, cargo operations and its loyalty programme.

Fastjet Zimbabwe began operations in 2015 and has become a multi-award-winning African carrier.

The airline currently connects Harare with Victoria Falls and Bulawayo domestically.

Internationally, it flies from Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in South Africa.

It also operates from Victoria Falls to Mbombela and Nelspruit in South Africa’s Kruger region.

Fastjet has won World Travel Awards every year from 2016 to 2022.

It was also recognized at the Skytrax World Airline Awards in 2017 and 2019, and was a top ten finalist from 2021 to 2023 and again in 2025.

Since launch, Fastjet has carried more than 4 million passengers.

The airline has built a reputation for reliability and for offering value-added services.

In 2024, Fastjet Zimbabwe achieved IATA’s Operational Safety Audit registration.

The IOSA certification confirms that the airline meets the highest international standards for operational safety.

As part of its customer offering, Fastjet provides generous free baggage allowances, flexible ticket changes, multiple payment options, and airport lounge access on select routes.

The airline also offers free in-flight services and a range of ancillary products.

Industry analysts say the Etihad-Fastjet partnership could boost tourism to Victoria Falls and strengthen Zimbabwe’s air links with global markets.

It also signals growing competition among Gulf carriers to expand across Africa ahead of increased demand for travel and trade.