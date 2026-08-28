Zambian police warn protesters ahead of Hichilema’s inauguration

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia’s top police official has issued a tough warning ahead of next week’s presidential swearing-in, saying authorities will crack down on any unlawful protests planned for the event.

Inspector General of Police Graphael C. Musamba said Thursday that police have intelligence showing some groups are trying to mobilize demonstrators in multiple cities, including at the inauguration ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

He also flagged ongoing attempts to organize protests over the detention of several political figures currently held by police.

In a public statement, Musamba acknowledged that Zambia’s Constitution protects the right to peaceful assembly. But he stressed that the right is not unlimited.

“While Article 21 guarantees freedom of assembly and association, this right must be exercised in accordance with the law,” he said. “It is subject to restrictions needed to protect public safety, public order, and the rights of other citizens.”

The Police chief said the Service has a legal duty to uphold law and order, safeguard lives and property, and ensure security during the transition period.

“Anyone who takes part in, organizes, or supports unlawful gatherings will be dealt with firmly under the law,” Musamba warned. He urged citizens not to be drawn into violence, disruptions, or any actions that break the law.

The Police also reaffirmed that all detainees are being treated in line with constitutional and legal protections.

The statement comes as Zambia remains politically tense in the aftermath of the August 2026 general elections. Authorities have called on the public to stay calm and cooperate with law enforcement in the lead-up to the inauguration.

FULL STATEMENT:

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

CAUTION AGAINST UNLAWFUL PUBLIC PROCESSIONS, ASSEMBLIES AND PROTESTS

August 28, 2026-The Zambia Police Service has received credible intelligence indicating that certain groups and individuals are planning to incite members of the public to participate in unlawful processions and protests at various locations across the country, including during the inauguration ceremony scheduled for Tuesday 1st September 2026.

Further, the Service is aware of ongoing efforts to mobilise and incite members of the public to protest against the detention of certain suspects currently in police custody.

We wish to remind the public that, while Article 21 of the Constitution of Zambia guarantees the right to freedom of assembly and association, this right must be exercised in accordance with the law.

The exercise of this right is subject to lawful limitations necessary, among other things, for the maintenance of public safety, public order; and the rights and freedoms of other people.

It must be unequivocally emphasised that, the Zambia Police Service has a constitutional and statutory responsibility to maintain law and order, protect life and property, and ensure public safety and security.

In this regard, any person who participates in, organises, facilitates or otherwise supports unlawful activities will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are further cautioned against allowing themselves to be incited or mobilised into acts of violence, obstruction of lawful activities, or any other conduct that constitutes a criminal offence.

We wish to reaffirm that, all persons in police custody, are being accorded their constitutional and legal rights.

The Service remains committed to upholding the Constitution and the rule of law, protecting life and property, maintaining public order and safety, and ensuring that all persons exercise their rights without infringing upon the rights and freedoms of others.

The public is urged to remain calm, law abiding and cooperative with law enforcement agencies during this period.

Signed

Graphael C. Musamba

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE