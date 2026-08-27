Nepal Floods: Global Warming & Warning to the World, Gautam Karve, Editor-in-Chief, World Media Organization

Glo

Nepal Flo

On 26 August 2026, devastating flash floods struck settlements along Nepal’s Trishuli River in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, also affecting the Gyirong Port area on the China–Nepal border. The disaster was reportedly linked to a possible glacier collapse and landslide, though scientists are still investigating the exact cause. Rising temperatures are accelerating the melting of Himalayan glaciers and weakening mountain slopes, increasing the risk of such disasters.

This tragedy has once again brought the global warming and climate change crisis into sharp focus. Climate change is no longer a distant environmental concern; its consequences are being felt by communities across the world.

“All nations must come together to strengthen climate action, protect vulnerable communities, improve early-warning systems and invest in disaster preparedness and resilient infrastructure” said Gautam Karve, Editor-in-Chief of the World Media Organization. “Humanity bears a significant responsibility for the warming of our planet, and the responsibility to slow, stop and ultimately reverse its worst consequences now rests with us.”

No single country can address the climate crisis alone. The atmosphere, oceans, rivers and mountain systems connect all nations. Countries must therefore work together through international institutions, regional partnerships and local community programmes. The time for global cooperation and decisive climate action is now.

Gautam Karve

Editor-in-Chief, World Media Organization