Africa’s tourism growth hinges on access, investment and visibility

Africa has the attractions to compete for a larger share of global tourism but sustaining the sector’s recent growth on the continent will depend on making destinations easier to reach, enter and navigate, says North-West University (NWU) tourism expert Prof. Elmarie Slabbert.

Prof Slabbert is director of the Tourism Research in Economics, Environs and Society (TREES) research unit and a professor in Tourism Management at the School of Tourism Management at the NWU.

Recent tourism figures show growth across the continent, with destinations in East Africa and Southern Africa drawing more international visitors. According to the United Nations tourism figures that she cites, international tourist arrivals to Africa increased by 8% in 2025, while North Africa recorded growth of 11%.

Egypt recorded a 20% growth, Morocco 14%, and Seychelles 13%.

Prof. Slabbert says these results reflect the concerted effort being made to position Africa as a tourist destination.

“Growing the tourism industry is a deliberate and integrated effort,” she says. “Africa’s attractiveness lies in its people and nature, and the authenticity they offer. Africa has natural landscapes, cultural experiences, wine, food and gastronomy, to mention a few.”

Countries that have benefited from their mix of nature, wildlife, beaches and cultural tourism include Zanzibar, mainland Tanzania and Kenya.

Air connectivity is a key factor

Meanwhile, improved air access, investment in accommodation, destination marketing and measures that make it easier for travellers to enter countries have helped convert tourism interest into arrivals.

Angola’s emergence as a growing destination also shows the potential for African countries that have historically attracted a smaller share of international tourists. Prof. Slabbert says countries seeking tourism growth need to address the entire visitor journey, including convenience and ease of entry, rather than relying on attractions alone.

South Africa provides another example. Prof. Slabbert says the country recorded 19% tourism growth in 2025, supported in part by increased air connectivity and capacity, which strengthened demand from markets such as the United Kingdom and United States.

Marketing has also played a role.

“Campaigns such as ‘South Africa Awaits: Come Find Your Joy’ and ‘Live South Africa’ expanded consumer and trade-show exposure,” she says, adding that tourism campaigns involving public figures such as Trevor Noah can create further awareness of the country as a destination.

Barriers still need to be addressed

However, maintaining growth across Africa will require governments and the tourism industry to address barriers that can influence travellers’ decisions.

“Africa’s challenge is not a lack of tourism assets, but the friction involved in reaching, entering and confidently travelling the continent,” says Prof. Slabbert.

While access to some destinations has improved, travelling to and within Africa can remain costly. Safety concerns and political instability can also affect demand, while geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty may cause international travellers to choose destinations closer to home.

This is particularly important for Africa because several of its international tourism markets involve long-haul travel. Higher fuel prices and transport costs can therefore have a direct effect on demand.

Climate change and pressure on tourism infrastructure present further challenges as visitor numbers grow. Destinations will have to balance tourism expansion with the protection of the natural and cultural resources on which much of the continent’s tourism offering depends.

Prof. Slabbert says continued growth will require easier visa processes, stronger air and ground transport links, digital transformation, infrastructure investment and skills development.

Africa must also remain visible in international markets.

As Prof. Slabbert puts it: “Out of sight, out of mind.”