AMCHAM Malawi Launch Marks New Chapter in Malawi–US Business Relations

The United States of America has described the establishment of the American Chamber of Commerce in Malawi (AMCHAM Malawi) as a new chapter in strengthening business ties and fostering economic collaboration between Malawi and the United States.

Speaking during the launch in Blantyre, US Chargé d’Affaires Melania Arreaga said President Donald Trump has been clear that the US is putting America first, which also means supporting American businesses as they compete and expand in markets around the world.

She added that the US administration places enormous importance on the private sector as an engine of prosperity, both in America and through partnerships with countries such as Malawi.

“Take mining. Malawi holds enormous potential to strengthen US critical mineral supply chains and reduce our dependence on adversaries for resources that power our economies and our security. We expect to see growing US investment in Malawi’s mining sector,” said Arreaga.

Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) Chief Executive Officer Daisy Kambalame said the establishment of AMCHAM Malawi presents an important opportunity to deepen commercial relationships, facilitate investment and create new avenues for businesses in both countries.

NICO Group Group Chief Executive Officer Vizenge Kumwenda said NICO Group was pleased to collaborate in the launch of AMCHAM Malawi by hosting the NICO Night, describing the partnership as an opportunity to bring businesses and key stakeholders together in an environment that encourages meaningful engagement and relationship building.

“Through NICO Night, we wanted to play our part in creating a platform where businesses, investors and other stakeholders could connect, exchange ideas and explore opportunities for collaboration. The launch of AMCHAM Malawi is significant because stronger business relationships between Malawi and the United States can contribute to increased investment, knowledge exchange and sustainable economic growth,” said Kumwenda.

The launch of AMCHAM Malawi brings together businesses and stakeholders with an interest in strengthening trade and investment relations between Malawi and the United States, while providing a platform for dialogue, networking and collaboration.