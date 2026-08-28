Friday, 28 Aug 2026

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Mutharika committed to promote human rights

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Lloyd M’bwana
Mutharika dates MHRC leadership at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika is committed to protecting human rights in the country.

Mutharika made the commitment on Friday, August 28, 2026 at Kamuzu Palace in the capital Lilongwe during a meeting with the outgoing Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) Commissioners, whose terms have concluded.

Speaking during the meeting, President Mutharika acknowledged the important work the outgoing Commissioners have accomplished over the past three years, including protecting the human rights of women, children, and the elderly, as well as advancing access to information.

Reflecting on the future, the Malawi leader acknowledged the challenges facing the Commission, particularly the financial constraints the commission has endured over the years, and pledged that his Government will step up efforts to ensure the commission is adequately funded.

Outgoing MHRC Commissioner Chikondi Chijozi Jere said the engagement provided an opportunity to brief the President on the commission’s work, its challenges, and its future outlook.

The Commissioners concluded their three-year mandate on August 26, 2026.

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Lloyd M’bwana

I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar. Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar. I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019. My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.

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