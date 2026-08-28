Mutharika committed to promote human rights

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika is committed to protecting human rights in the country.

Mutharika made the commitment on Friday, August 28, 2026 at Kamuzu Palace in the capital Lilongwe during a meeting with the outgoing Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) Commissioners, whose terms have concluded.

Speaking during the meeting, President Mutharika acknowledged the important work the outgoing Commissioners have accomplished over the past three years, including protecting the human rights of women, children, and the elderly, as well as advancing access to information.

Reflecting on the future, the Malawi leader acknowledged the challenges facing the Commission, particularly the financial constraints the commission has endured over the years, and pledged that his Government will step up efforts to ensure the commission is adequately funded.

Outgoing MHRC Commissioner Chikondi Chijozi Jere said the engagement provided an opportunity to brief the President on the commission’s work, its challenges, and its future outlook.

The Commissioners concluded their three-year mandate on August 26, 2026.