Mchinji road accident claims four lives

By Edwin Mbewe

MCHINJI-(Maravipost)-A peaceful afternoon turned tragic in Mchinji on Thursday, August 27, 2026 when a tyre burst sent a heavily loaded articulated truck hurtling into the path of an oncoming motorcycle, killing four people in a devastating head-on collision.

The horrific crash occurred at Kankhande Village along the Mchinji-Lilongwe M12 Road.

The accident involved a Volvo articulated truck, registration number NE 7828/MC 2980 G, driven by 47-year-old Peter Kadozo, and an unregistered Lifan motorcycle ridden by 29-year-old Zambian national Charles Petro.

According to Mchinji Police Public Relations Officer Limbani Mpinganjira, the truck was travelling towards Lilongwe with two passengers on board, while its trailer was carrying bags of sunflower cake.

But as the truck reached Kankhande Village, disaster struck.

One of the truck’s front tyres burst, causing Kadozo to lose control of the heavily loaded vehicle.

The truck swerved violently into the opposite lane and slammed head-on into the approaching motorcycle before overturning on the roadside.

Petro was carrying 23-year-old Laines Davite as a pillion passenger.

Davite was also carrying a three-year-old baby girl, Judith Derick, on her back.

The force of the collision left the motorcycle’s front section extensively damaged, while the horse section of the truck was also extensively damaged.

Petro, Davite, the child and one of the truck’s passengers suffered severe head injuries and multiple fractures.

They were rushed to Mchinji District Hospital, but their injuries proved fatal. All four were confirmed dead upon arrival.

The truck driver and the other passenger survived the crash with minor injuries and were treated as outpatients.

The tragedy has left families in both Malawi and Zambia mourning.

Petro hailed from Simon Village under Chief Pembamoyo in Zambia, while Davite and baby Judith were from Chilalo Village under Traditional Authority (T.A) Khongoni in Lilongwe.

The fourth victim has been identified as Francis Mwafongo, 42, an assistant driver from Mwangalawa Village, T.A Kyungu in Karonga.

Meanwhile, Mchinji Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.