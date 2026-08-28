SCANDAL! Job scam victims duped K1.4 Million, Police demand airtime, then do nothing

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Three people from Chikwawa and one from Blantyre have been left counting losses after a man posing as “Dr. John Mukhito” swindled them K1,400,000 with a fake hospital job promise.

But what hurts them more is this: they say police are doing nothing, and even demanded money from them.

The victims are Alfred Chadauka, Moureen France, Chisomo David and Forget Chadauka. They have so far managed to recover only K388,000.

According to Alfred Chadauka, the suspect claimed to be a nephew of the Minister of Homeland Security and even showed an ID.

Believing him, Chadauka mobilized friends who were living in abject poverty. The suspect promised them jobs as hospital attendants at Balaka Hospital.

On August 10, “Dr. Nkhoma” arranged a meeting in Blantyre. There, he demanded more money for what he called “administration fees.” That’s when the victims became suspicious. They apprehended him and handed him over to Lunzu Police.

The suspect was remanded. According to the victims, all parties agreed he should refund the money.

While on police bail, he told officers he would sell his motorbike. He later sent K388,000 through Criminal Investigations Officer for Lunzu, Mr. Andrew Chikuse.

But days later, the nightmare continued. The suspect allegedly started threatening the victims on WhatsApp.

They reported back to police. Chadauka says Officer Chikuse only told them to “keep the messages for future reference.”

Worse, Chadauka alleges that the same CID officer demanded K3,000 from the victims for “airtime.”

This publication tried to verify the suspect’s link to the Minister of Homeland Security. We have verified there is NO relationship at all.

The Minister has since called on Lunzu Police to act swiftly and bring all those connected to this scam to book so that justice prevails.

We also made several attempts to get Lunzu Police’s side through PRO Jonathan Phillipo. He kept saying “he will come to us later.”

On Wednesday this week, he picked up the phone and promised to provide information “in a moment.” He never did.

During follow-ups, Chadauka says he overheard one officer saying: “muziona mmaona ngati DPP ndi chani” – meaning, “You voted for DPP, you will face the music.”

Today, the suspect is believed to be at large. The victims say police have failed to act.

Questions Malawians are asking:

Why is a suspect in a K1.4 million fraud case walking free on bail without refunding victims? Why would a police officer allegedly ask victims for airtime money? Why is Lunzu Police refusing to speak to the media about a case affecting poor Malawians?

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s government stands for law and order, justice and protecting the vulnerable. But if police stations turn victims into suspects and treat serious fraud casually, then the people lose trust.

The four victims are calling for immediate action. Arrest the suspect. Recover the remaining K1,012,000. Investigate the airtime demand. And restore public confidence.

Justice delayed is justice denied. Lunzu Police must act now.