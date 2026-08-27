NBM plc donates MK10 million to IMM lake conference

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated MK10 million to the Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) in support of the advancement of the marketing profession in Malawi.

The sponsorship comes ahead of the IMM conference, which will be held under the theme “Marketing Redefined: Sustainability, Ethics and Innovation” from September 3 to 6 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Thursday, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Mphepo-Hiwa said the sponsorship reflects a shared commitment to promoting creativity, strategic thinking and business leadership in Malawi.

“This partnership is a natural continuation of a journey we have walked together. NBM plc has proudly supported IMM, and we have seen first-hand how this platform elevates marketing standards,” said Mphepo-Hiwa.

She commended IMM for its continued contribution to the marketing profession, saying the Bank was confident in supporting platforms that bring marketing professionals together and contribute to the growth of the industry.

“We believe in supporting spaces that encourage bold ideas, foster collaboration and build strong professional networks. We have seen IMM grow, and we have seen how it has shaped us as marketers,” she said.

IMM Operations Manager Vidah Mmadi thanked NBM plc for the support, saying the institute plays an important role in equipping marketing professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in a changing industry.

“We are grateful for this donation. At the Institute of Marketing, we play a very important role in equipping and enabling our marketers to stand out and take their rightful place in the marketing space,” said Mmadi.