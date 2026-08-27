Thursday, 27 Aug 2026

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Unima graduates 1,205: But will job market accommodate students?

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by

Burnett Munthali

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-A jubilant atmosphere has taken over the Great Hall in Zomba as 1,205 students prepare to graduate from the University of Malawi in various academic fields.

The graduating students are set to receive certificates, diplomas and degrees, while others will be awarded doctoral degrees in recognition of their advanced academic achievements.

Dressed in neatly prepared graduation gowns, the graduands have filled the hall with songs of joy and celebration as they mark a significant milestone in their academic journeys.

Outside the Great Hall, large screens have been installed to allow parents, guardians and other well-wishers to follow the proceedings.

The atmosphere outside is equally festive, with thousands of parents and guardians blowing whistles, dancing and celebrating alongside the graduates.

For many families, the occasion represents the culmination of years of sacrifice, dedication and support as they proudly witness their loved ones reach an important milestone in their education.

But the question remains, will the Malawi job market going to accommodate them? Or just a graduation with papers?

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Burnett Munthali

Burnett Munthali is a Maravipost Political analyst (also known as political scientists) he covers Malawi political systems, how they originated, developed, and operate. he researches and analyzes the Malawi and Regional governments, political ideas, policies, political trends, and foreign relations.

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