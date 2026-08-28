World Bank removes Zimbabwe from fragile states over economic gains

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwe has been taken off the World Bank’s list of fragile and conflict-affected economies, a move the government says reflects growing confidence in the country’s economic reforms and institutional stability.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion said the World Bank Group’s revised classification for the 2027 fiscal year no longer includes Zimbabwe among countries affected by conflict and institutional fragility, effective July 1, 2026.

Minister of Finance Prof. Mthuli Ncube welcomed the delisting, crediting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership and the government’s Second Republic reform agenda aimed at Vision 2030.

The World Bank introduced two new lists in July 2026: the Public Fragility, Conflict and Violence List for countries where organized political violence affects at least 20% of the population, and the Institutional Fragility List for countries with a Country Policy and Institutional Assessment score below 3.0. Zimbabwe no longer meets the criteria for either.

The Ministry linked the reclassification to key economic milestones: 8.3% real GDP growth in 2025 driven by agriculture, mining, manufacturing and services; annual inflation falling to 2.9% in August 2026; improved fiscal and monetary discipline; and stronger public financial management.

Zimbabwe also scored 62 out of 100 in the 2025 Open Budget Survey, one of the best in Sub-Saharan Africa and a 39-point jump since 2017.

Government said the move will improve how international investors view Zimbabwe’s risk profile, boost both local and foreign investment, expand access to commercial project financing, and support ongoing debt arrears clearance talks.

“Building a resilient, competitive, and inclusive economy that creates jobs, attracts investment, improves public services and raises the quality of life for all its citizens… remains the Government’s top priority,” the statement said.

FULL STATEMENT:

MINISTRY OF FINANCE, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT PROMOTION

PRESS STATEMENT

WORLD BANK DELISTS ZIMBABWE FROM FRAGILE AND CONFLICT-AFFECTED ECONOMIES

The Government of Zimbabwe, under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa welcomes the removal of Zimbabwe from the World Bank Group’s classifications of countries affected by conflict and institutional fragility, effective 1 July 2026.

Under the World Bank Group’s revised classification framework for the 2027 fiscal year, Zimbabwe is no longer on the list of countries that are classified as fragile and conflict-affected economies. This marks an important milestone in the country’s ongoing economic and institutional transformation.

The development signals international recognition of Zimbabwe’s improving institutional resilience and provides further impetus to the reforms underway under the Second Republic toward attaining Vision 2030 and an Empowered and Prosperous Upper-Middle-Income Society.

Basis of the reclassification

Beginning in July 2026, the World Bank Group introduced two separate classifications:

The Public Fragility, Conflict and Violence List, which identifies countries where organised political violence affects at least 20% of the population; and

The Institutional Fragility List, which identifies eligible countries with a Country Policy and Institutional Assessment score strictly below 3.0.

Zimbabwe is no longer in these two lists and it affirms the country’s economic and social progress.

Broader Economic and Institutional Progress

This milestone coincides with significant progress in stabilising and transforming the economy. Key achievements include:

Real Gross Domestic Product growth of 8.3% in 2025, supported by strong performance in agriculture, mining, manufacturing and services;

A decline in annual ZIG inflation to 2.9% in August 2026, reflecting sustained price and exchange-rate stability;

Improved fiscal and monetary discipline, supported by measures to contain expenditure, limit monetary expansion and strengthen the domestic currency;

Continued improvements in public financial management, institutional governance and the business environment; and

A transparency score of 62 out of 100 in the 2025 Open Budget Survey, placing Zimbabwe among the leading performers in Sub-Saharan Africa. Zimbabwe’s budget transparency score has increased by 39 points since 2017.

Significance for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s exit from the fragility classification strengthens the country’s international standing and reinforces the positive narrative around its economic and institutional reform trajectory. Over time, this development will:

Improve international perceptions of Zimbabwe’s institutional and investment risk;

Strengthen investor confidence and support the mobilisation of long-term domestic and foreign investment;

Create greater scope for commercial project financing, infrastructure partnerships and co-financing arrangements;

Promote deeper trade, investment and development partnerships; and

Complement Zimbabwe’s ongoing Arrears Clearance, Debt Relief and Restructuring Process.

Building a resilient, competitive, and inclusive economy that creates jobs, attracts investment, improves public services and raises the quality of life for all its citizens, leaving no one and no place behind, remains the Government’s top priority.

Government remains committed to implementing the reforms necessary to consolidate macroeconomic stability, strengthen governance, improve the investment climate and advance the Structured Dialogue Platform on arrears clearance and debt resolution.

Thank you.

Hon. Prof. Mthuli Ncube

MINISTER OF FINANCE, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT PROMOTION

28 August 2026.