Zimbabwean highway head-on collision claims 27 lives, injures 7

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Twenty-seven people were killed and seven others sustained injuries on Friday night when a Nissan Caravan NV350 minibus and a Volvo freight truck collided head-on along the Harare-Masvingo Road.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police said the crash happened at the 132-kilometre mark near Makumimavi Primary School in Chivhu at about 8:30 PM on 28 August 2026.

Police stated that the minibus was transporting members of the African Apostolic Church, Mwazha sect, who were travelling from Dema to Mvuma for a church conference. The total number of passengers in both vehicles has not yet been confirmed.

PRESS STATEMENT 29TH AUGUST 2026

FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT THE 132 KILOMETRE PEG

ALONG HARARE-MASVINGO ROAD, CHIVHU

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 132 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road, Chivhu near Makumimavi Primary School on 28th August 2026 at around 2030 hours where 27 people died while seven others were injured when a Nissan Caravan NV350 kombi carrying an unspecified number of passengers was involved in a head on collision with a Volvo Haulage Truck carrying unknown number of passengers.

It is alleged that the foreign registered truck was trying to overtake another vehicle.

The kombi was carrying church congregates from African Apostolic Church (Mwazha) who were proceeding to Mvuma from Dema for a church conference.

The names of the victims will be released as soon as the bodies are identified by their next of kin.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police expresses condolences to the bereaved families. More details will be released in due course.

(P. NYATHI) Commissioner

Chief Staff Officer [Press and Public Relations]

to the Commissioner-General of Police

Police General Headquarters