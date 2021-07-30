Gwamba helps producer Tricky Beats buy another studio equipment

One of the Malawian gospel artists, Gwamba, has helped Blantyre based producer Tricky Beats with K500, 000 to procure another set of studio equipment after the one he used got stolen by burglars.

Writing on his Facebook page on Thursday, Gwamba, whose real name is Duncan Zgambo, said he decided to come to the rescue of the producer after he heard of the theft news three weeks ago.

“Three weeks ago, thieves broke into Tricky Beats’ house and stole his studio. Tricky is one of the best producers in Malawi and has produced a lot of BIG songs, including Mr Yesu.

“Today I drove to Blantyre and made a contribution of 500,000 Kwacha towards his new studio equipment,” penned the Better hitmaker.

He further asked other well wishers to extend their helping hands to the producer, saying producers make musicians to be what they are. Gwamba extended: “However, he will still need more so that his next studio should be bigger and better. Those who can contribute, I urge you to do so. Let’s get Tricky back on his feet. Producers make us what we are.”

Tricky Beats, real name Patrick Manyozo, is one of the Malawian producers who started from a humble beginning, but has risen through the of music production industry to the point of producing music of big artists like Gwamba, Piksy, Kelly Kay just to mention a few.