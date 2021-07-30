Dr Kabwila (carrying hand bag) coming outside the courtroom

By Angella Semu

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Renown academician, rights activist and politician, Dr. Jessie Kabwila has dragged a Lecturer of Malawi Health Sciences Dr. Fresier Chidyaonga for defamation several months after a confrontation between the two at Malawi College of Health Sciences.

Kabwila the former Salima North-West lawmaker and Chidyaonga appeared in court for hearing on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Lilongwe.

According to Kabwila, the confrontation between the two happened on the morning of December 19, 2020 last year when they met at the entrance of Malawi College of health Sciences in Lilongwe when she visited the premise to find out the bid to supply tomatoes that the college advertised.

It is reported that Chidyaonga denied Kwabwila passage at the gate of the college and called her a “prostitute” when she was about to leave the place.

Kabwala also disclosed that Chidyaonga poured alcohol on her on top of the defaming act and delayed her for about an hour.

The politician reported the matter to Chitsime police before proceeding to Area 3 police.

According to Kabwila, prior to the first court hearing, she received some information that indicated that Chidyaonga wanted to settle the matter out of court but nobody came to her for such proceedings.

During the court hearing yesterday, Chidyaonga made an appeal to the high court to find out if his rights have been infringed.

However, the court dismissed the appeal and the case was adjourned to August 12, 2021.

Dr. Fresier Chidyaonga Maseko is Executive Director and Lecturer in Health Systems Management, Policy and Research and the Deputy Head of the Department at Malawi college of Health Sciences.