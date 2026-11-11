Healthy Relationships: Men, stop using your money to solve every woman’s financial problems

By Emmanuel Mukula, Trainer | Facilitator | Speaker | Counsellor

Let me tell you something that many men need to hear, even if it makes some people uncomfortable.

A lot of men would be much further in life financially if they had exercised discipline over how much money they spent on women.

Some men are financially struggling today, not because they don’t earn enough, but because they have made themselves responsible for financial problems that were never theirs to solve.

You are paying rent, buying groceries, settling debts, sending money for emergencies, financing lifestyles and meeting demands that are completely beyond your financial capacity.

Meanwhile, your own life is going nowhere!

🔴 1. STOP TRYING TO BE A FINANCIAL HERO WHEN YOUR OWN LIFE IS FALLING APART.

You cannot be everyone’s provider when you have nothing meaningful to show for your own hard work. Sort out your finances first!

🔵 2. YOUR SALARY IS NOT AN EMERGENCY FUND FOR EVERY WOMAN YOU DATE.

Just because you are in a relationship does not mean every financial problem becomes your responsibility. Learn the difference between helping someone and being financially exploited.

🔴 3. STOP SPENDING MONEY TO PROVE THAT YOU ARE A REAL MAN.

If you have to constantly spend money to maintain someone’s affection, you need to seriously question that relationship. Your value as a man is not determined by how many bills you pay.

🔵 4. SOME OF YOU ARE FINANCING WOMEN’S COMFORT WHILE NEGLECTING YOUR OWN FUTURE.

You have no savings, no investments, no property and no serious financial plan. But you are always available whenever somebody needs money. What exactly are you building?

🔴 5. LEARN TO SAY NO!

You don’t have to explain your financial position every time someone asks you for money. You worked for it. You have responsibilities. You have dreams. You have a future to secure.

🔵 6. STOP SACRIFICING YOUR LONG-TERM SECURITY FOR SHORT-TERM APPRECIATION.

That money you keep spending to impress people could have been invested in a business, a house, your education or something that generates income.

🔴 7. DON’T LET YOUR GENEROSITY BECOME THE REASON YOU REMAIN POOR.

There is a difference between being a responsible man and being a financially careless man. You can be loving, supportive and generous without destroying yourself financially.

MEN, LISTEN CAREFULLY – Nobody is coming to refund you the money you wasted trying to impress people. Nobody is going to give you back the years you spent neglecting your financial future.

And when financial difficulties finally catch up with you, you will be the one carrying the consequences. Help where you genuinely can, but stop making financial commitments you cannot afford.

YOUR FIRST RESPONSIBILITY IS TO PUT YOUR OWN LIFE IN ORDER.

Build your savings. Invest your money. Acquire assets. Start that business. Secure your future. Stop trying to look financially successful in relationships while remaining financially unstable in real life.

A MAN WHO CANNOT SAY NO TO FINANCIAL DEMANDS WILL STRUGGLE TO SAY YES TO HIS OWN FINANCIAL DREAMS!