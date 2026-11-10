Mutharika’s halting Parliament meeting, sends a strong message on responsible spending

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s decision to postpone the parliamentary sitting has brought renewed attention to the need for responsible use of public funds, with the move highlighting the importance of prioritising national development and the welfare of ordinary Malawians over institutional expenditure.

The decision sends a strong message that public resources must be used responsibly and that national priorities should take precedence over unnecessary expenditure.

For years, Members of Parliament have faced criticism from political commentators and civil society organisations over the use of taxpayers’ money, particularly when parliamentary sessions fail to deliver meaningful debate and tangible outcomes.

On several occasions, parliamentary sittings have ended earlier than expected because either government or private members had little business to transact.

Yet, concerns have continued over the payment of allowances despite limited parliamentary business.

Absenteeism among some legislators has also raised questions about accountability, especially when members fail to attend parliamentary proceedings without convincing reasons while continuing to benefit from public resources.

Against this background, postponing a parliamentary sitting to redirect the allocated resources towards other national priorities could serve as an important lesson on financial discipline and responsible leadership.

More importantly, the decision should encourage legislators to take parliamentary business seriously, prepare adequately for sessions and ensure that every sitting delivers value to the people they represent.

Parliament is not merely a place for political competition or earning allowances,It is a constitutional institution entrusted with making laws, scrutinising government expenditure and representing the interests of ordinary Malawians.

If this decision helps strengthen accountability and reminds Parliament that taxpayers’ money must never be taken for granted, it could mark an important step towards more responsible management of natural resources.