“Parliament will stand with Malawians suffering”-Declares Speaker Suleman

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman has vowed to ensure that the National Assembly acts on complaints and allegations raised by Malawians, saying Parliament has a responsibility to scrutinise matters of public interest and hold authorities to account.

Speaking on Wednesday during a media briefing on the formation of Joint Committees of Parliament, Suleman outlined the composition, mandate and responsibilities of the committees, which are expected to investigate a number of issues brought before Parliament.

Among the complaints received by his office is the alleged use of foreign transporters instead of Malawian-owned companies to move goods, a matter that has raised questions about opportunities for local businesses and the use of public resources.

The newly established joint parliamentary committees are also expected to examine concerns surrounding delays in the implementation of the Lilongwe-Salima-Lilongwe Water Project, amid growing questions over the delivery of critical water infrastructure.

Other matters earmarked for parliamentary scrutiny include the ongoing dispute between the Blantyre Water Board and its Chief Executive Officer, allegations involving the loss of approximately MK700 million in taxpayers’ money, as well as concerns over corruption and governance within the mining and tobacco sectors.

Suleman stressed that Parliament has a constitutional responsibility to scrutinise government actions, investigate legitimate public concerns and ensure that institutions entrusted with public resources are held accountable.

The formation of the joint committees comes at a time when concerns over transparency, public expenditure and alleged abuse of public resources have increasingly become subjects of public debate.

With the committees now expected to take up these issues, Parliament could become a key arena for determining the facts behind the allegations and demanding answers from those responsible.

Suleman’s position signals that Parliament intends to use its oversight powers to give Malawians a stronger voice in matters involving public resources and government accountability.