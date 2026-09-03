FDH Money Bureau rewards 20 more customers

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FDH Money Bureau has rewarded 20 customers with a total of K10 million in the second draw of its ‘Double Double promotion’.

The 20 consists of 10 pairs, with each member of the pair receiving K500,000.

The promotion, which runs until October 30, 2026 is designed to encourage customers to collect remittances sent through Western Union, MoneyGram and Ria using FDH channels, while rewarding both senders and recipients for using the services.

Speaking during the second draw in Blantyre on Wednesday, FDH Money Bureau Managing Director Anthony Chimuna said the promotion was aimed at creating additional value for customers while encouraging the use of formal remittance channels.

Chimuna said the promotion is unique because it gives both the sender and receiver an opportunity to benefit from a qualifying transaction.

“Customers are encouraged to make more qualifying transactions during the promotion period, as increased participation gives them more chances of being selected in the monthly draws,” said Chimuna

One of the first-draw winners, Swabila Beaton, previously commended the promotion saying it is a good initiative that encourages people to send money through formal channels while being rewarded by FDH Money Bureau.

The promotion also carries a grand prize of K10 million for four winning pairs, with each member of a winning pair receiving K5 million.