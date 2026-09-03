Zambia told to free political prisoners

….UN warns of democracy collapse

GENEVA-(MaraviPost)-The United Nations has issued a blistering condemnation of Zambia’s post-election crackdown, with a top UN rights expert demanding the immediate release of hundreds of political detainees and an end to what she called the “criminalisation of dissent.”

UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of assembly and of association, Gina Romero, said on Wednesday the country’s democratic and human rights environment is deteriorating at an alarming rate following disputed elections.

“The pattern is clear: intimidation, arbitrary arrests, and charges designed to silence opposition,” Romero said in a statement. “Authorities must immediately cease this crackdown, release all political detainees, and restore democratic accountability.”

Romero cited “alarming systemic violations” including the mass arrest of opposition supporters, many held beyond legal time limits without charge.

Most seriously, she flagged the laying of treason charges — a capital offense — against senior leaders of the main opposition alliance, calling it a “dangerous precedent.”

The UN expert also pointed to documented voter intimidation, assaults, abductions, and a rise in political violence.

The deaths of a former cabinet minister and a polling agent were singled out as requiring “immediate international scrutiny.”

This is not the first warning. Romero said she had already communicated with the Zambian government about pre-election warning signs.

The UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression raised similar concerns in her 2025 report.

“This crisis reflects a broader pattern of shrinking civic space,” Romero said. The crackdown has targeted opposition leaders, parliamentarians, civil society actors and journalists on charges she described as “disproportionate and legally ambiguous,” including sedition and espionage.

In a move that drew international attention, the government also forced the last-minute cancellation of RightsCon — the world’s premier conference on technology and human rights — days before it was due to open in Lusaka. The event was scrapped citing “administrative withdrawal” and alleged foreign political pressure.

Such actions, Romero said, directly violate Zambia’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, including the rights to peaceful assembly and free expression.

“A healthy democracy requires that all voices — including opposition members, religious leaders, civil society actors, and journalists — speak freely without fear,” she said.

The Special Rapporteur confirmed she remains in contact with Zambian authorities.

Special Rapporteurs are independent human rights experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council. They serve in a voluntary capacity and do not represent the UN Secretariat.