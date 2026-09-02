SADC Chairperson Ramaphosa snubs Hichilema’s second inauguration

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the current Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairperson, did not attend Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema’s second inauguration in Lusaka on Tuesday.

While it remains to be established as to why the regional body chair did not show up, analysts say South Africa adopted the same position for Tanzania after the disputed election, however, others say ‘ongoing’ and pressing domestic issues kept him home.

Meanwhile, Southern Africa Political Economy Series (SAPES) Trust Director Ibbo Mandaza believes in the case of controversial polls, Ramaphosa must do more than just staying away.

“But Ramaphosa, especially as Chair of SADC, should have the courage and conviction to call out the farce in Zambia, as he should have done for Tanzania last year.

“It’s not enough to stand silent in the face of nonsense. It’s cowardice. Likewise for his SADC counterparts,” he said.

However, another political analyst Hosiah Mviringi says Ramaphosa’s absence is nothing much to write home about, adding that it is not about principles at all.

“Don’t read much into what Ramaphosa does or doesn’t do. He is not his own man, mostly due to the Unity government he leads.

“But then, here is another point to ponder. In 2023, he ignored the SADC EOM to Zimbabwe led by a Zambian, Nevers Mumba & attended Harare inauguration etc,” he said.

Tweeting about the same matter, The Lady Leech echoed Mviringi’s sentiments saying it is indeed not about principles:

“And in Zimbabwe? What did Ramaphosa do? If you want to talk of principled leadership please do not ever refer to Ramaphosa.”

Renowned Zimbabwean political analyst Elder Mabhunu says Ramaphosa skipped Hichilema’s inauguration on Sept 1, 2026, due to domestic pressure.

“A new 31-member parliamentary committee held its first meeting to launch the Section 89 impeachment process against him, following a Constitutional Court ruling on the Phala Phala farm scandal.

“Ramaphosa’s legal team was also in the Western Cape High Court seeking to overturn the independent panel report that started the inquiry.

“While some on X linked his absence to Zambia’s disputed election, I think urgent legal and accountability duties in South Africa kept him home,” he told Maravi Post.

Be that as it may, other leaders whose presence was not recorded at the Lusaka inauguration include: President Peter Mutharika of Malawi, President Daniel Chapo of Mozambique, President João Lourenço of Angola, and DRC President Félix Tshisekedi.

Kenyan President William Ruto gave the main speech at the event.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan were also there among other regional heads.

In his remarks, Mnangagwa congratulated Hichilema and pushed for deeper trade ties and unity across SADC.

Ruto told African leaders to put national unity first and to move beyond political independence toward real economic independence.

Several SADC leaders stayed away others just sent representatives against a backdrop of tension over the August 13 election results. Hichilema’s main challenger, Brian Mundubile, has rejected the outcome.

Before the swearing-in, opposition leaders called on the African Union and regional bodies to step in and postpone the September 1 ceremony until court cases were resolved.

The Zambian government went ahead anyway and declared the day a public holiday. Preparations included upgrades to VIP facilities at Heroes Stadium for the ceremony.

Hichilema was announced winner on August 18.

The legal window to challenge the results closed while courts across the country remained shut, which officials linked to security concerns.

Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu were later arrested on treason charges after being handed over by the UN.

They had sought refuge there over safety fears. This followed a military operation at Mundubile’s home in Lusaka where former cabinet minister Mutotwe Kafwaya was killed.

The two, along with 16 others, were charged under Section 43 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, and moved to Mukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe. Treason carries a possible life sentence if convicted.

They have not yet appeared in court, where prosecutors will need to present evidence.

As Mundubile and Zulu mark their third day in custody at Mukobeko, Hichilema was sworn in today as President of Zambia following the August 13 vote that the Electoral Commission of Zambia said he won.