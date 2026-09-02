Fresh Chilima’s plane crash inquiry: “Bad weather” conditions narrative is falling, not adding up

By Ruth Limula

The official weather narrative is falling apart in the ongoing fresh Chikangawa plane crash inquiry that killed former vice president Saulos Chilima and eight others on June 10, 2024.

There is no Meteorological documentation, no forecast, and no warning for the Chikangawa route on the day of the crash.

So, to claim that “bad weather at Nthungwa” caused the tragedy, the enroute report must be produced. It does not exist.

Records show that visibility at Mzuzu was 8km at the time. That is well above the minimum required for landing. The aircraft could have landed safely at Mzuzu. The option was available.

With no enroute forecast for Chikangawa from MET, and with 8km visibility at Mzuzu, the “bad weather” explanation has no factual basis.

Revelations from the inquiry records now confirm what many suspected: the weather story was used to cover something else.

This is why Malawians are demanding full transparency.

The family, the nation, and the memory of the late Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima deserve answers, not a recycled narrative.

Amplify this. Ask the questions. Demand the MET logs, the ATC recordings, and the full flight data.