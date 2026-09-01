One year of APM: “Mutharika has rescued Malawi where Chakwera failed”- Analyst Mathieus Namukhoyo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has almost clocked one year in office since his swearing-in on 4 October 2025. With inflation easing, food on tables, fuel in pumps and fees scrapped in schools, his administration is being credited for a “discipline-first recovery”.

To break down what this first year means, Jones Gadama engaged political and economic commentator Mathieus Namukhoyo for a frank conversation on leadership, delivery, and the contrast with the previous administration.

Q1: Mr Namukhoyo, President Mutharika has now been in office for almost a year. How do you assess his first 12 months?

A: It has been a year of rescue and reset. When APM came in, Malawi was bleeding from fuel queues, hunger, and hopelessness left by the Chakwera administration. In just 12 months we have seen decisive action: maize prices dropped, fuel stabilized, and discipline returned to government. Even internationally, institutions are noticing. APAC, a respected international governance body, named President Mutharika as the Best African President for his first-year performance. That tells you the world is watching and approving.

Q2: Let’s start with education. Fees were abolished in public secondary schools. How big is this?

A: It is huge. Under Chakwera, parents were choked by endless “development fees” while schools crumbled. APM said enough. By removing those fees and limiting charges to boarding only, he has put over 200,000 children back in class without fear. This is the definition of pro-poor leadership. Chakwera talked about free education but delivered confusion.

Q3: Agriculture was in crisis. How has the new subsidy and maize program performed?

A: Night and day. Chakwera’s farm input program was marred by theft, politics, and leakage. APM’s affordable input program reached 1.5 million farmers at K10,000 per bag with far less corruption. And on food, government imported 200,000 metric tons of maize and distributed freely to 4 million Malawians. That is why maize dropped from MK100,000 to MK38,000. Chakwera left us with empty ADMARC and empty stomachs. APM filled both.

Q4: Fuel shortages paralyzed the country in 2025. What changed?

A: Leadership. One of APM’s first directives was to restock fuel. Today there are no queues. Under Chakwera, Malawians slept at filling stations while the private sector collapsed. APM restored order because he understands that fuel is the blood of the economy.

Q5: The reformed CDF is now K5 billion per constituency. Is this working?

A: Absolutely. For the first time, MPs have real resources to deliver bridges, school blocks, and youth loans. Chakwera reduced CDF and politicized it. APM increased it and added K100 million specifically for women and youth. In Mzuzu North you can already see projects starting. That is development reaching the grassroots.

Q6: What about the economy and inflation?

A: We are turning the corner. Inflation dropped from 23.4% in May 2026 to 21.1% in June 2026. Savings are safer. Chakwera left us with record debt and no plan. APM has engaged financiers for debt treatment, is renegotiating the IMF program, and is cutting waste by removing ghost workers and reckless travel. That is fiscal discipline.

Q7: Government also banned raw mineral exports. Why is this important?

A: This is visionary. For years we exported raw minerals and lost up to $500 million yearly. Chakwera did nothing. APM signed the executive order on 21 October 2025 to force local processing. This means jobs, factories, and value addition here in Malawi. That is how you build a self-reliant economy.

Q8: Service delivery like passports was a nightmare. Any progress?

A: Yes. Chakwera centralized everything in Lilongwe and created 6-month delays. APM has decentralized printing to Blantyre, Mzuzu and Mangochi with a new machine producing 500 passports daily. This is what responsive government looks like.

Q9: Critics say it is too early to judge. What is your response?

A: One year is enough to see direction. Chakwera had 5 years and gave us hunger, forex shortages, and corruption. APM in one year has delivered food, fuel, fee-free education, and discipline. When an independent assessment like Nyasa Times gives him 7.6/10 and APAC crowns him Best African President, you know the trajectory is right.

Q10: Finally, what is the message to Malawians as Year 2 begins?

A: The message is hope. APM has proven that with discipline, patriotism, and servant leadership, Malawi can rise. Chakwera’s years were years of excuses. APM’s year has been a year of results. If we stay the course, by 2030 Malawi will be a middle-income, industrialized nation. That is the APM promise, and he is delivering.