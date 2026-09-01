Zimbabwe bus crash death toll rises to 28, 25 victims identified

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-The death toll from a fatal bus crash in central Zimbabwe has risen to 28 after one of the injured passengers died in hospital, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police said the accident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on 28 August 2026 at the 132-kilometre peg along the Harare–Masvingo Road in Chivhu, about 140km south of Harare.

In an update dated 1 September 2026, ZRP said 25 of the victims had now been identified by relatives. The list includes several children and multiple members of the same families from Seke, Glenview, Dema and other districts.

Among those named were five members of the Magiya family from Chakahwata Village in Seke, including four children aged between 2 and 13. Four members of the Bonda family from Zhanje Village, Dema, and four members of the Chikaka family from Churu Farm in Glenview, Harare, were also among the dead. The youngest victims were two-year-olds.

Police said the remaining three victims were burnt beyond recognition. The CID Forensic Department has collected samples for DNA analysis and will release their identities once the process is complete.

The crash has drawn renewed attention to road safety in Zimbabwe, where night travel and poorly maintained vehicles are recurring factors in fatal accidents.

ZRP is on record urging the public to avoid night driving “due to observation and visibility challenges.” The force also appealed to church leaders and conference organizers to coordinate travel and to avoid hiring vehicles that do not meet national road safety standards.

Road traffic accidents are a leading cause of death in Zimbabwe. The Harare–Masvingo highway is one of the country’s busiest routes, linking the capital to the southern city of Masvingo and onward to the border with South Africa.

25 victims have been identified by relatives. These are:

From Chakahwata Village, Seke – Magiya family:

Tanaka MAGIYA, 11

Talent MAGIYA, 13

Adiel MAGIYA, 2

Nenyasha MAGIYA, 4

Mellisa MAGIYA, 39

From Zhanje Village, Dema, Seke – Bonda family:

Rumbidzai KASHONGO BONDA, 29

Believe BONDA, 10

Tehila BONDA, 2

Tavonga BONDA, 8

From Dema, Seke – Masava family:

Wisdom MASAVA, 13

Devine MASAVA, 9

Jonathan MARAHWA, 34

Humfrey CHIKAKA, 44

Lizzy NHEMA, 38

From Churu Farm, Glenview, Harare – Chikaka family:

Wisdom CHIKAKA, 10

Kuzivakwashe CHIKAKA, 12

Tariro CHIKAKA, 14

Shamiso CHIKAKA, 8

Others identified:

Moline CHAMBOKO, 57, of Mutevera Village, Chief Neshangwe, Sadza

Plaxecedes NYAMAYARO, 68, of Marikopo Village, Chief Seke, Seke

Tawanda MUPANDAWANA, 2, of Collins Farm Village 2A, Gutu

Idyai MUNYANYIWA, 52, of Munyanyiwa Village, Chief Ziki, Bikita

Bernenia ZVOMUYA, 63, of Murwirashava Village, Chief Seke, Dema

Christine NYAKUZVIRANGA, 68, of Matonga Village, Chief Seke, Dema

Itai FUSIRAI, 46, of Masiwa Village, Chief Seke, Dema

The remaining 3 victims were burnt beyond recognition. CID Forensics has taken samples for DNA analysis and ZRP says identities will only be released once confirmed.

Police Appeal

ZRP continues to urge Zimbabweans to avoid night driving due to visibility challenges. They also appealed to church leaders and conference organizers to coordinate travel and avoid hiring vehicles that do not meet road safety standards.

Signed: (P. NYATHI) Commissioner, Chief Staff Officer Press and Public Relations, for the Commissioner-General of Police.