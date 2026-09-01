Five Malawian officials earn CAF interclub appointments

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)- Five Malawian match officials have been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate in the preliminary round of the 2026/27 CAF interclub competitions.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) official Facebook page, the five officials have been selected for various assignments in the preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

The five officials are Samuel Fudzulani, Lameck Phiri, Easter Zimba, David Chinoko and Sibusiso Sibande, who will take up different roles during the preliminary round of the two continental club competitions.

The preliminary round matches are scheduled to get underway on September 4, 2026, marking the beginning of another CAF interclub campaign involving clubs from across the continent.

Zimba and Chinoko, who are centre referees, have been assigned to officiate matches in both the CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, assistant referees Fudzulani and Phiri will work alongside Zimba during his assignments, providing support in the officiating team.

The appointments provide another opportunity for Malawi’s match officials to showcase their abilities on the continental stage and demonstrate the growing recognition of the country’s refereeing fraternity.

The 2026/27 CAF interclub campaign follows the preliminary round draws conducted by CAF in Cairo, Egypt, on August 6.

The draw determined the opening-round pairings in both the Champions League and Confederation Cup, with clubs from across Africa beginning their respective journeys towards continental glory.

Duncan Lengani, who oversees referees at FAM, has welcomed the appointments, saying the increasing number of Malawian officials receiving international assignments is encouraging.

Lengani said it was pleasing to see the number of Malawian match officials travelling outside the country to officiate in international competitions continuing to increase.