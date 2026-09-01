Zambia’s top human rights defender Miti faces fury over Hichilema inauguration post

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Prominent Zambian human rights defender Laura Miti has been blasted on social media for celebrating what critics are calling rigged elections.

Miti, who sits on the human rights commission, sparked outrage after declaring President-elect Hakainde Hichilema “the best available choice” to lead the country ahead of his inauguration.

Miti wrote:

“I am happy that President Hichilema is being inaugurated, tomorrow.

“Largely, that is because no matter how I turn it in my head, I can’t see how any of the individuals who contested the last election would be a better choice.

“That’s not to say HH is wonderful. It is to say he is the best we have.

“Point is, every person on the ballot paper that could possibly have been an alternative – not counting the zero club – would either be his equal or worse in leaving the democracy gods dizzy.

“On the economy, those candidates, put together, are not half HH.

“Simply, I have every faith in HH, as Manager of the going concern called Zambia.

“Governance, is where he has dissappointed. I can only hope he has a much better term .

“Mr President, may our dear Zambia thrive in your second term – economically, politically, socially and spiritually.

“May God grant you wisdom and fortitude.

“May God guard the motherland!

“I wish you, and us, well – very well.”

However, soon after former Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba posted Miti’s statement, the comments section blazed with responses most of them lambasting the human rights defender.

Critics said as a human rights commissioner, Miti should be the mouth piece for people whose rights are infringed, and not to side with the alleged oppressors.

Political analyst Bernber Changala took a swipe at Miti for celebrating what he called tyranny.

“A human Rights Commissioner who has No business with human rights abuses in the country- long detentions, abductions and extra judicial killings- it’s very interesting moments and time to live in Zambia.

“People are have pushed in a corner of fear and silence but the commissioner is busy celebrating tyranny as the best for Zambia.”

Bashanji Kondwani said the kind of human rights activism the country has seen of late leaves much to be desired.

He added that a true human rights activist must stand for principle, not for politics.

“Their duty is to condemn all abuses of human rights, regardless of who the perpetrators are — whether it is the government, the opposition, civil society, or private citizens.

“What we are seeing instead is selective outrage. Some activists only speak when it suits their political alignment, and stay silent when abuses are committed by “their side.” That is not activism. That is partisanship wearing the clothes of human rights.

“Human rights are universal. They do not change depending on tribe, party, or who is in power. The moment we begin to defend some victims and ignore others, we lose credibility and we betray the very people we claim to protect.

“We need activists who will speak truth to power consistently. Activists who will defend the rights of the poor, the detained, the silenced, and the vulnerable — even when it is uncomfortable, even when it costs them.

“That is the standard. Anything less undermines justice and weakens democracy,” he said.

Godfrey Chomba put it short: “I call it CV presentation. Hoping that the paymaster will hear about it and reappoint.”

Yolamu Daka said: “She’s just looking for employment, unfortunately, it has not been easy for Laura Miti to breakthrough.

“She’s still being monitored, her surname is a disadvantage,as the appointing authority doesn’t trust Easterners and Northerners so easily.”

Malyango Kabimba asked: “Is she really a human rights activist or a praise singer?”

However, some others supported her assertions, saying she is right.

Siyoto Mumbula said: “But She is right.”

Malamo Siluka said: “Woman of truth. May God bless you.”

Catherine Nyirenda posted: “On point and very true.”

Felix Malu added a voice: “She is correct 100%”