Lionel Messi retires from international football

…Brings Historic Argentina Career to an End After 21 Years….

BUENOS AIRES-(MaraviPost)-Football icon Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, bringing to a close an extraordinary Argentina career that spanned more than two decades and included a World Cup triumph and multiple continental titles.

According to a report by The Guardian, the 39-year-old made the decision after Argentina’s defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, ending an international career in which he made 207 appearances for his country.

Messi, who made his senior Argentina debut in 2005, leaves the national team as one of the most decorated and influential players in its history.

His greatest international achievement came in 2022 when he led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title.

The Argentine captain also won two Copa América titles and reached three World Cup finals, finishing as runner-up in 2014 and again in 2026.

In an emotional statement announcing his departure, Messi said ending his international career had been a painful decision but acknowledged that the time had come for a new generation of players to take their place in the national team.

He said representing Argentina had remained one of the greatest privileges of his life and stressed that he had always given his maximum effort while wearing the national jersey.

Messi revealed that he had prepared his retirement statement shortly after the World Cup final in July but delayed making the announcement public.

The death of his father, Jorge Messi, earlier in August reinforced his decision to formally close the international chapter of his career.

The veteran forward had previously spoken about the physical difficulties he experienced during Argentina’s World Cup final defeat, saying his body had reached its limits despite his determination to continue competing.

While his international career has now ended, Messi is expected to continue playing club football with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

His contract with the American club runs until 2028.

His retirement marks the end of one of the most remarkable international careers in football history, with Messi leaving behind a legacy that transformed Argentina’s fortunes and secured his place among the sport’s greatest players.