Another 17th wife for King Mswati III at Eswatini Reed Dance?

MBABANE-(MaraviPost)-Thousands of young virgin maidens gathered in the Kingdom of Eswatini on Sunday to present themselves before King Mswati III during the annual Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony at Ludzidzini Royal Village.

The colourful cultural event brought together maidens from across Eswatini.

They took part in traditional dances and presented reeds to the Queen Mother and the royal household.

The ceremony is part of Eswatini’s traditional cultural practice that emphasizes chastity, respect, discipline and the preservation of cultural values.

Under tradition, the event also provides King Mswati with the opportunity to select a new wife, should he wish to do so.

Currently, King Mswati III has 16 wives, making him one of the most high-profile polygamous monarchs in the world.

The 57-year-old king, who has reigned since 25 April 1986, married his 16th wife, Nomcebo Zuma, in September 2024.

Nomcebo is the daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma.

The royal household lists the king’s wives as including Nomsah Matsebula, Sindi Motsa, LaNgangaza Carol Dlamini, Delisa Magwaza, LaGija Angela Dlamini, the late Senteni Masango, Nontsetselo Magongo, Zena Mahlangu, Ayanda Ntentesa, the late Nothando Dube, Phindile Nkambule, Sindiswa Dlamini, Siphelele Mashwama, and Nomcebo Zuma.

According to Swazi custom, the king is expected to marry women from different clans to cement national unity.

The first two wives are chosen by national councillors for special ritual roles, and their sons cannot inherit the throne.

However, the number of wives has varied in reports.

Guinness World Records noted in February 2025 that King Mswati had 15 marriages and at least 36 children.

Other reports put the total at 16 wives and 45 children. One account also notes that 2 wives have permanently left and 2 are deceased.

The king’s large household is often in focus during the annual Umhlanga Reed Dance, where thousands of maidens present themselves at Ludzidzini Royal Village, where he may select a new wife if he wishes.

King Mswati’s father, the late King Sobhuza II, had 70 wives and 210 children during his reign.

For the 2024/2025 fiscal year, Eswatini’s royal household budget was set at $61 million.