Zambia police dismisses claims of denied legal access for Mundubile, Zulu

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia Police Service spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi has rejected claims that opposition leaders Brian Mundubile and his former running mate Makebi Zulu have been denied access to their lawyers.

Chilabi was responding to a social media post by former Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba, who alleged that Lusaka Central Police Station had been sealed off and that lawyers were being blocked from seeing their clients, including Mundubile and Zulu.

“Lusaka Central Police Station Sealed. Detainees join Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu in interrogations.

Lawyers denied access,” Mwamba posted.

Speaking to Diamond TV, Chilabi said the claims were false and added that the suspects were being accorded their rights, including meetings with legal counsel.

He emphasized that the station remains open to the public and is operating normally.

Meanwhile, Mundubile and Zulu are spending a third night in detention as police continue investigations into treason allegations.

Both are being held at Lusaka Central Police Station, where interviews with them and other linked individuals are ongoing.

Other suspects connected to the case have reportedly been in custody for more than two weeks at different police stations.

Meanwhile, news just received indicates that the suspects have since been formally charged and trial is expected to begin.

Mundubile and Zulu were arrested after being handed over to police by the United Nations, where they had sought refuge.

The allegations against them followed a military raid at Mundubile’s home in Kabulonga, which left former Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya dead after he was shot by special forces during the operation.

President Hakainde Hichilema subsequently accused his main challenger of forming or harbouring a militia with the intention to overthrow the government.

Fearing for their safety, Mundubile and Zulu took shelter at the UN offices on Alick Nkhata Road in Lusaka before being surrendered to police four days later.

The two leaders are being represented by Sakwiba Sikota SC, Chifumu Banda SC and Bonaventure Mutale SC.