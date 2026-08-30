Bullets fined MK3.35m over supporters misconduct

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have been fined K3.35 million by the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) following misconduct by some of their supporters during a league match against Ekhaya FC.

According to SULOM office page,the fine was imposed after the supporters’ actions disrupted the match, forcing officials to temporarily stop play.

The incident occurred on 19 July 2026 at Chiwembe Stadium in Blantyre, where Bullets were facing Ekhaya FC in an FDH Bank Premiership encounter.

According to SULOM’s disciplinary committee, the supporters became unruly after expressing dissatisfaction with decisions made by match referee Mayamiko Kanjere.

The controversy centred on a goal scored by Bullets forward Ephraim Kondowe, which was disallowed after the referee ruled that the player was in an offside position.

The decision reportedly angered sections of the Bullets supporters, who reacted by engaging in misconduct that interrupted proceedings.

The disruption resulted in the match being suspended for several minutes as officials dealt with the situation before play could resume.

SULOM subsequently investigated the incident before determining that Bullets were responsible for the conduct of their supporters.

The disciplinary body has now ordered the reigning Malawian football giants to pay a total fine of K3.35 million for the offences committed during the match.

In addition to the financial penalty, SULOM has issued a strong warning to Bullets over the behaviour of their supporters.

The league body has cautioned that any repeat of similar misconduct could lead to a much harsher punishment, including the deduction of three points from the team’s FDH Bank Premiership tally.

The decision is a further reminder to clubs and their supporters that dissatisfaction with refereeing decisions must not result in behaviour that disrupts football matches or compromises the safety and smooth running of competitions.