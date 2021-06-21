Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has resolved to ban centre referee Jimmy Phiri and his assistants for awarding a dubious penalty to Silver Strikers, a decision that led to the abandonment of their match against Red Lions.

In its determination, Sulom has advised Referees Association of Malawi to ban the referees in question for the rest of the season.

Sulom says it established that the alleged handball did not happen, hence the recommendation for the ban to send a strong message to other Referees.

“We have made recommendations before to the Referees Association to arrest the situation to no avail. To show that this Committee is desirous to improve the standards of football in this country, we hereby recommend to the Referee’s Association, a ban to the match Referee herein, Mr. Jimmy Phiri and his assistants for the rest of season effective immediately,” reads Sulom determination in part.

The decision resulted in the abandonment of the match as Red Lions had declined to proceed with match.

Red Lions have since been fined K1 million for causing the abandonment of the match contrary to Article 21 (7) and (1) of the Sulom Rules and Regulations.

Sulom has also awarded three points and two goals from this game to Silver Strikers, who have been fined K500,000 for failing to control the actions of its supporters, which brought the game of football into disrepute.

“Silver Strikers being the home team is liable for improper conduct among spectators who stoned the Red Lions goalkeeper.

“Further, Silver Strikers were and are responsible for the actions of their supporters and are required to take all the necessary precautions to prevent assaults against players before, during, and after the match at their ground as required under Article 21 (2),” the determination, signed by Sulom general secretary, Williams Banda, states.

Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers have got 45 points from 21 games each, with the former topping the standings, thanks to their superior goal difference.