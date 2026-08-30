Malawi’ Silver Strikers Ladies finish 4th in 2026 COSAFA tourney

…Silver Strikers Ladies 0-4 Gaborone United Ladies…..

GABRONE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Women’s football club Silver Strikers Ladies coach Patricio Kulemeka says their maiden CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA Qualifier 2026 campaign has provided valuable lessons ahead of future international competitions.

Kulemeka made the remarks in an interview with the MaraviPost Sports Desk after Silver Strikers Ladies suffered a 4-0 defeat to Gaborone United Ladies in the third-place play-off in Botswana,on Saturday.

The result saw the Malawian side finish fourth in the competition after winning two and losing three of their five matches.

Kulemeka said the defeat to Gaborone United exposed areas that the team needs to improve if they are to compete effectively against experienced clubs from across the region.

He said the lessons gathered from the tournament would help the technical team identify the team’s weaknesses and make the necessary adjustments.

According to Kulemeka, some of the shortcomings displayed in their defeats were similar, giving the technical team a clear indication of the areas that require attention.

“We have learnt a lot from this competition, particularly from the games we lost. Some of the mistakes were similar, so we know what we need to work on,” Kulemeka said.

He said the team would return home and begin working on the identified areas with the aim of building a stronger and more competitive squad ahead of next year’s competition.

Kulemeka added that the experience gained in Botswana would also be used to help the players maintain and improve their standards in domestic football.

Silver Strikers Ladies started their campaign on a positive note by defeating Mozambique’s Costa do Sol before overcoming Eswatini’s Nsingizini Hotspurs Ladies.

However, they suffered defeats against South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, Zambia’s ZESCO Ndola Girls and hosts Gaborone United Ladies.

Despite finishing fourth, Kulemeka said the outcome should not be viewed as a failure, considering that it was the team’s first appearance in the regional competition.

He said the experience has laid an important foundation for Silver Strikers Ladies as they seek to return stronger and make a greater impact in next year’s CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA Qualifier.