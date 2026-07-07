Barotseland Royal Prince endorses Mundubile, faults Hichilema over apology: Zambia Elections

KASAMA-(MaraviPost)–Veteran politician and Barotseland royal Prince Dr. Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika has endorsed Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu for national leadership.

He said leadership must be rooted in humility and respect for cultural institutions.

Dr. Akashambatwa, who is also former Senior Chief of Kaoma, traveled to Kasama to deliver the message.

Kasama is the home of Paramount Chief Chitimukulu.

He described his visit as delivering “the hearts of the people of Barotseland” in support of Mundubile and legal practitioner Makebi Zulu.

Speaking during the engagement, Dr. Akashambatwa criticized President Hakainde Hichilema.

He faulted the President for not apologizing to the Litunga and the people of Barotseland.

The criticism relates to past remarks in which President Hichilema said “there is no country called Western Province.”

“President Hakainde Hichilema is a very proud man who has failed to apologize to the Litunga and the people of Barotseland,” Dr. Akashambatwa said.

He drew a contrast with former MP Mutotwe Kafwaya.

Kafwaya had earlier faced criticism for comments on the proposed airport in Barotseland.

According to Dr. Akashambatwa, Kafwaya later apologized publicly to the people of Barotseland and the Barotse Royal Establishment, BRE.

“Kafwaya is humble,” he said.

“He stood on top of the internet and apologized to the people of Barotseland and BRE,” he added.

“But President Hichilema, who said nasty things against the people of Barotseland, up to now he has not apologized,” Dr. Akashambatwa said.

The royal prince also expressed disappointment with how the current government has been operating.

He said the endorsement of Mundubile and Zulu was done in the spirit of Barotseland.

He called on leaders to respect traditional governance structures.

He further urged respect for cultural institutions across the country.

The remarks add to ongoing debate about relations between the central government and traditional authorities in Western Province.

For Dr. Akashambatwa, an apology remains central to healing and national unity.