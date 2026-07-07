Ronaldo itches hard for the last dice as Portugal eliminated: 2026 World Cup

ARLINGTON-(MaraviPost)-Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 journey came to an end after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Spain in a tense Round of 16 clash played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, on Monday.

The highly anticipated Iberian derby remained goalless throughout the 90 minutes as both sides created chances but failed to convert them.

Spain eventually found the breakthrough in extra time through super substitute Mikel Merino, who came off the bench to score the winning goal and send his side into the quarter finals.

Merino struck in the first half of extra time, finishing off a well worked Spanish attack to break Portugal’s resistance and silence their supporters.

The defeat ended Portugal’s hopes of winning the World Cup,with their goat Christiano Ronaldo,despite an impressive tournament in which they had reached the knockout stage after topping their group and defeating Croatia in the Round of 32.

Spain controlled possession for long periods and remained patient before Merino’s decisive intervention proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The victory keeps Spain’s hopes of winning a second FIFA World Cup title alive as they advance to the quarter finals.Spain won last world cup since 2010.

Spain will now face the winner of the Round of 16 match between the United States and Belgium for a place in the semi finals, early Tuesday’s Matche.