How Ireen Navicha’s designers embarrassed, angered, mocked Malawians at Miss World designer award

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s representative at Miss World, Ireen Navicha, has become the target of fierce online mockery after stepping out in an outfit dubbed “Rooted in Purpose” for the World Designer Award, sparking a wave of criticism from Malawians on social media.

Ireen Navicha: Fans left unimpressed

The outfit, created by Testimony Designer, was intended to carry deep symbolic meaning, with green said to represent Malawi’s rich land, growth and renewal, while gold was meant to reflect the strength and limitless potential of a woman rising from it.

Fans left unimpressed by symbolism claims

But many Malawians online were left thoroughly unconvinced by the outfit’s supposed meaning, with the design quickly becoming the subject of ridicule rather than admiration.

Ahkepasao Masangwi didn’t hold back, writing: “Representative of Miss Malawi Miss Malawi organisers mwamuonongera mbiri mwanayu ndi ma blunders anu” — accusing pageant organisers of damaging Navicha’s reputation through repeated missteps.

Chigomezo Nyasulu poked fun at the outfit’s colour scheme, writing: “I am still searching for the gold in that outfit but can only see green.”

“No effort, no originality” — designer accused of lacking creativity

Xena Nyamsuku went further still, dismissing the entire concept behind the design.

“Nothing about this design screamed symbolism. We’re just out here forcing meaning into everything. No effort, no originality, designer watinamiza apa when people point it out, suddenly everyone says nsanje, cyberbullying, ayi, reality is just very uncomfortable,” she wrote.

Grace White questioned the outfit’s styling more bluntly, asking: “So a green pijama stands for Malawi’s rich land?”

Critics suggest national flag colours would have worked better

Elizabeth Mgabe argued the design missed an obvious opportunity, suggesting Navicha would have been better served wearing an outfit reflecting Malawi’s national flag colours of black, red and green.

“This is not the green that represents rich land and growth, it could be better if she could’ve wore the national outfit in black red and green like our national flag,” she wrote.

Other commenters were equally unconvinced by the botanical symbolism, with one questioning why the shade of green used bore little resemblance to the colour of chlorophyll it was apparently meant to evoke.

Countdown to Miss World crowning continues

Despite the wave of criticism, Navicha remains in Vietnam preparing for the Miss World final, with the winner set to be crowned on 5 September 2026 during a live global broadcast.

The backlash over her outfit adds to what has already been a challenging period for Navicha’s Miss World campaign, following earlier reports of cyberbullying directed at the young pageant queen during her time representing Malawi on the international stage.