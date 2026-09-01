Court filed with petition to stop MCP using national colours, “Malawi” name

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A group, calling itself “Reclaiming the Spirit of Malawi,” has gone to the High Court asking it to order opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to stop using national colours on its flag and the name “Malawi”

Interim Chairperson of the group, Chigomezgo Mvula claims MCP performed rituals linking the national flag to the party flag.

He says breaking that spiritual tie will help Malawi progress and even do better in all sectors citing the back and forth progress is triggered by the chicken blood they sacrificed together with the national flag.

“Malawi’s destiny was ritualised by MCP. That black cock on their flag is about sacrifice. That’s why Bingu changed the flag.

“We’re asking the court to stop them from using national colours and the name ‘Malawi,’” Mvula stated.

He’s urging Malawians to back the petition.

The High Court Registrar could not confirm if the petition has been received.