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Whats expectations from Mary Chilima testimony? Fresh Chikangawa plane crash inquiry

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Burnett Munthali

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Mary Chilima, former Second Lady of Malawi, is scheduled to present evidence before the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee on the Chikangawa Plane Crash Inquiry on Monday afternoon, June 29, 2026.

The Parliament of Malawi officially confirmed the tentative schedule on Friday, June 26, 2026.

This is a new legislative probe initiated under the current administration, not the original 2024 presidential commission.

The earlier Commission of Inquiry into the 2024 Chikangawa (Nthungwa) Aircraft Accident was established by former President Lazarus Chakwera on October 25, 2024, and chaired by Justice Jabbar Alide.

That commission concluded its work and submitted its final report in December 2024.

Because the 2024 report left gaps and unanswered questions, Parliament sanctioned a fresh Ad-Hoc Committee in 2026 to revisit the matter.

According to official communication, Mrs. Chilima has been formally summoned to give evidence and answer questions directly related to the crash investigation.

Public interest in the hearing is high across Malawi as citizens seek transparency on the tragedy.

Mrs. Chilima is the widow of the late Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima.

The crash occurred on Monday, June 10, 2024, when a Malawi Defence Force Dornier 228 aircraft went down in Chikangawa Forest Reserve, Nkhata Bay District.

All nine people on board died on impact, including former First Lady Patricia Shanil Muluzi.

At the time, Vice President Chilima and his delegation were en route from Kamuzu International Airport, Lilongwe, to Mzuzu Airport.

They were travelling to attend the funeral of former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Ralph Kasambara.

The Ad-Hoc Committee is expected to rely on Mrs. Chilima’s account to build a fuller, quotable record of the circumstances surrounding the June 10, 2024 disaster.

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Burnett Munthali

Burnett Munthali is a Maravipost Political analyst (also known as political scientists) he covers Malawi political systems, how they originated, developed, and operate. he researches and analyzes the Malawi and Regional governments, political ideas, policies, political trends, and foreign relations.

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Chilima’s plane crash fresh inquiry Mary Chilima

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