Gold Medal June: How Ben Phiri, Mary Navicha, Peter Mukhito set the pace for Mutharika’s cabinet

As we wrap up the month of June, the hard truth is that Malawians are watching closely to see which ministers turned talk into action, and when you measure performance against delivery, a handful of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s cabinet members stand out as the ones who did not hide behind press statements but showed up where it mattered.

The hard truth is that governance is judged in real time, and June 2026 gave us clear evidence of who worked and who waited.

Among them, Dr. Ben Phiri, Minister of Local Government; Mary Thom Navicha, Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare; Peter Mukhito, Minister of Home Security; Dr. George Chaponda, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Joseph Mwanamveka, Minister of Finance, have earned public plaudits because they delivered visible results in a short month.

The hard truth is that Dr. Ben Phiri has been exceptional in the local government space, and for that this column awards him a Classic Gold Medal for June.

He moved beyond boardroom meetings and went directly to councils, where service delivery actually happens. In June, Phiri led a nationwide tour to assess the rollout of the District Development Fund and to unblock stalled local infrastructure projects in several districts.

He sat with council chairpersons, traditional leaders and OPD representatives, listened to complaints about delayed project funds, and ordered immediate reconciliations with the Ministry of Finance. As a result, multiple local authorities reported the release of funds that had been pending for months, and several rural markets and health posts that were at a standstill resumed work before month-end.

The hard truth is that decentralization only works when the minister at the center refuses to be distant, and Phiri’s hands-on approach gave councils both money and morale.

He also pushed for faster recruitment of frontline staff in understaffed councils, a move that directly addresses citizen complaints about absent health surveillance assistants and extension workers. That is why this column recognizes him as an excellent performer and urges other ministries to copy his field-first model.

The hard truth is that Mary Navicha has been equally outstanding, and she too receives a Classic Gold Medal for June.

As Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Navicha anchored Malawi’s regional leadership by officially opening the Regional Workshop on the Realisation of the African Disability Protocol in Lilongwe from 23 to 25 June.

The workshop brought together delegates from Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, OPDs and development partners, and Navicha used the platform to reaffirm Malawi’s commitment to laws, policies and programmes that protect the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities.

The hard truth is that many ministers open events and leave; Navicha stayed, mingled with every participant regardless of country, listened to lived experiences, and took notes. In interviews after the session, foreign delegates praised her for being accessible and action-oriented.

She also used June to accelerate consultations on strengthening the Social Cash Transfer for households with persons with disabilities, signaling that policy is moving from paper to practice. The hard truth is that inclusion is not a slogan, and Navicha proved in June that it can be driven with empathy and speed.

Her performance is a benchmark, and other ministries should emulate her example of direct engagement and follow-through.

The hard truth is that Peter Mukhito, Minister of Home Security, also delivered in June and deserves strong recognition. Security is the foundation on which development stands, and Mukhito kept his focus on community safety and border management during a busy month.

He oversaw coordinated operations that improved responsiveness in urban centers and border posts, and he prioritized engagement with community policing structures to rebuild trust between citizens and law enforcement.

The hard truth is that when citizens feel safe, schools stay open, markets operate, and investors gain confidence. Mukhito’s June record shows a minister who understands that security is not only about arrests but also about presence, prevention and partnership.

His visible command and calm communication during the month helped keep public order steady as the country moved through a packed calendar of events.

The hard truth is that Dr. George Chaponda, Minister of Foreign Affairs, kept Malawi’s international profile active in June.

He led diplomatic engagements that reaffirmed Malawi’s commitment to regional cooperation, and his ministry supported the successful hosting of the RAD-P workshop in Lilongwe, ensuring that partners, visas, protocols and logistics were handled smoothly.

The hard truth is that a well-run international meeting is also a performance indicator, because it signals that Malawi can convene, host and deliver on global commitments without chaos.

The hard truth is that Joseph Mwanamveka, Minister of Finance, played a critical enabling role in June. While finance ministers rarely get applause, Mwanamveka’s coordination with the Ministry of Local Government to release stalled council funds was decisive.

The hard truth is that without the Treasury moving, field ministers cannot deliver, and June showed that when Finance and line ministries align, projects restart and citizens feel the impact.

Taken together, June reveals a pattern: the best-performing ministers were those who combined policy with presence.

The hard truth is that Malawians do not need more speeches; they need ministers who visit sites, release funds, listen to people, and solve bottlenecks. Ben Phiri and Mary Navicha embodied that standard, and for that this column gives them a Classic Gold Medal and calls on their colleagues to follow.

Peter Mukhito’s steady hand on security, Chaponda’s diplomatic discipline, and Mwanamveka’s fiscal facilitation round out a team that proved what is possible when leadership meets action.

If July looks like June did for these five, President Mutharika’s administration will have more than promises to show — it will have results that citizens can see, touch and live with.

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