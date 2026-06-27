E-Ticketing, formidable reform for Malawian football

For years, Malawian football has continued to lose millions of kwacha through leakages in gate revenue.

Every weekend, thousands of supporters buy match tickets, yet clubs often complain that the money collected does not reflect the number of fans who attended.

This has left many clubs struggling financially despite attracting large crowds.

Without reliable gate revenue, teams find it difficult to pay players on time, improve facilities and invest in youth development.

Previously, MaraviPost, through this Sports Mirror column, highlighted the importance of introducing electronic ticketing in Malawi’s football.

The column argued that modern football cannot continue relying on outdated manual ticketing systems if it wants to become commercially competitive.

It is therefore encouraging that the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has confirmed it is holding discussions with FDH Bank on introducing an electronic ticketing system for elite league matches.

SULOM president Gilbert Mitawa says once the discussions are concluded, the league will first pilot the system during selected matches before rolling it out fully if the trials prove successful.

That approach deserves praise because every new system requires testing before nationwide implementation.

It will allow clubs, supporters and organisers to identify challenges while making necessary improvements.

Electronic ticketing is widely used across many professional football leagues because every ticket sold is recorded digitally.

Each ticket carries a unique code that is scanned only once, making it difficult for dishonest individuals to manipulate attendance figures or steal gate revenue.

One of the biggest advantages is that clubs receive accurate attendance statistics. Instead of relying on estimates, organisers know exactly how many supporters entered the stadium.

Those attendance figures are becoming increasingly important in modern football. Sponsors and commercial partners want verified data before investing their money, making reliable crowd statistics a valuable business asset.

In Malawi, disputes over gate collections have become common.

Clubs have repeatedly questioned why matches played before large crowds sometimes generate surprisingly low revenue, exposing weaknesses in the current manual system.

Electronic ticketing offers one practical solution to that long standing problem. Every transaction is recorded electronically, creating accountability and making financial audits much easier.

Supporters also stand to benefit. If a match is abandoned because of bad weather, security concerns or other unforeseen circumstances, electronic tickets remain stored digitally and can still be used when the fixture is replayed instead of forcing fans to buy another ticket.

However, electronic ticketing alone will not completely eliminate financial losses. Stadium security must also improve if Malawi wants to protect every paying supporter.

Installing CCTV cameras at major stadiums should become another priority.

The cameras can help identify individuals who break perimeter fences, enter matches without paying or incite violence inside stadiums.

Countries that have successfully modernised football administration have combined electronic ticketing with CCTV surveillance.

The two systems complement each other by protecting revenue while improving security and crowd management.

Although introducing the technology will require investment, staff training and public education, the long term benefits far outweigh the initial costs.

Transparent revenue collection will strengthen clubs, improve confidence among sponsors and increase accountability throughout the game.

If SULOM successfully introduces electronic ticketing with the support of FDH Bank and backs it with effective CCTV surveillance, Malawian football could finally close one of its biggest financial loopholes. For a league determined to become more professional and commercially sustainable.