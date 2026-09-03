DPP living in denial? Threatens Speaker Suleman for raising nation concerns

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has issued a strongly worded statement directed at National Assembly Speaker Sameer Suleman, warning that his conduct as Speaker must not undermine President Arthur Peter Mutharika, the Executive or the party.

In a press release issued on Thursday, September 3, 2026, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito said the party had taken note of issues raised by Suleman during his recent press briefing, stressing that although Parliament has a constitutional oversight role, senior DPP officials occupying public office must also respect the authority of the President, the Executive and the collective responsibility of the party.

The statement appears to draw a clear line between the Speaker’s constitutional responsibilities and his position as a senior member of the ruling party.

The DPP warned that “no office should be used in a manner that creates competing centers of authority”, unnecessarily undermines the President or weakens government’s ability to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

The party further reminded members of its Central Executive Committee that party discipline must be respected, raising concerns about senior party officials using public platforms in ways that could create an impression of conflict within a government led by the DPP.

In one of the strongest sections of the statement, the DPP said the Speaker’s office is a respected constitutional office that must be exercised with impartiality and fidelity to the Constitution.

However, it added that Suleman, as a member of the DPP Central Executive Committee, must remain conscious of the political organisation whose confidence and parliamentary support contributed to his elevation to the speakership.

The party therefore expects the Speaker to:

Respect President Mutharika; Respect the constitutional authority of the Executive; Respect collective decisions of the DPP;

4.Observe the boundaries of the office of Speaker.

The statement comes amid growing public scrutiny of issues raised by Suleman concerning government operations and public institutions.

The ruling party insists that it does not oppose legitimate parliamentary oversight and says it will not shield wrongdoing.

However, it cautions that accountability should strengthen government rather than paralyse it, while parliamentary oversight should expose and correct weaknesses rather than become an alternative centre of executive authority.

The DPP also addressed several matters reportedly raised by Suleman, including the Salima water project, the civil servants’ contributory pension scheme, electricity generation and supply, ESCOM and EGENCO, NOCMA, passport services, delays in the administration of justice, prison conditions, mining, agriculture and tobacco.

The party said these are important national matters that deserve proper scrutiny, but insisted that they must be handled through institutions constitutionally and legally mandated to investigate, supervise, review and implement corrective action.

On NOCMA and other concerns involving contracts, public finances and procurement, the DPP said competent authorities must establish the facts and act where wrongdoing is proven.

“No Individual Office Is Greater Than The Mandate”

The statement concludes with an apparent warning to all senior officials that party unity and government authority must take precedence over individual positions.

The DPP says its responsibility is to remain “united, disciplined and focused” on delivering development, restoring essential public services and strengthening national institutions.

“No individual office is greater than the mandate given to us by the people.”

The statement is likely to fuel further debate over the relationship between Speaker Suleman, Parliament, the DPP and President Mutharika’s administration, particularly over where parliamentary oversight ends and executive authority begins.

Meanwhile President Mutharika is yet to respond to Suleman’s concerns.