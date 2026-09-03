Supreme Court slaps former official hostess Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira’s face

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed former official hostess Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira’s application for suspension of enforcement of a High Court judgment in the long-running Tichitenji Estate dispute, saying it lacks jurisdiction to hear the request at this stage .

In an order dated September 2, 2026, the court said Kadzamira must first file an application for stay of the varied order in the court below before seeking relief at appellate level.

The court also ordered her to pay the respondents costs of the dismissed application.

In December 2025, the High Court ruled that the Kaphwiti Banda family is the lawful owner of the estate and declared Kadzamira’s title deed defective and invalid.

Following that judgment, the High Court granted a stay of enforcement pending determination of Kadzamira’s appeal.

In July 2026, the court modified its earlier order and allowed the parties to use separate portions of the estate while the appeal was still pending .

The latest Supreme Court of Appeal order does not determine the main appeal, which remains pending .

Source: Nationonline