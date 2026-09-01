NBM plc backs Internal Auditors conference with MK5m sponsorship

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated K5 million towards the Institute of Internal Auditors Malawi (IIAM) 2026 Governance Forum and Annual Conference, supporting efforts to strengthen governance and accountability across Malawi’s institutions.

The conference will run from 7th to 13th September 2026 at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge and Sun ’n’ Sand Holiday Resort in Mangochi, bringing together more than 600 professionals and leaders in governance, internal audit, risk management, compliance and business.

Presenting the sponsorship, NBM plc Head of Internal Audit Noel Tomoka said governance was particularly important to the Bank because of the trust placed in financial institutions by their customers.

“We manage depositors’ funds, and for depositors to have confidence in National Bank and in a financial institution, trust is paramount. That is why governance is of interest to the Bank,” said Tomoka.

He said NBM’s support also reflected its longstanding relationship with the Institute, noting that two of the three people instrumental in establishing the Institute were leaders at National Bank.

“We have always been partners. We take the Institute of Internal Auditors as part of NBM plc because of that history and the shared interest we have in promoting good governance,” he said.

The conference, held under the theme ‘The Currency of Trust: Governance as Strategy, Assurance as Proof’ will focus on governance, risk management, internal controls and the role of internal audit in helping organizations achieve their objectives.

The annual gathering has become an established platform for internal audit and governance professionals to exchange knowledge and examine emerging challenges facing organizations.

Receiving the sponsorship, Institute of Internal Auditors Malawi Chief Executive Officer Albert Dambula thanked NBM plc for the contribution, saying it would help support this year’s conference.

“We would like to thank National Bank of Malawi for the generous support of five million kwacha, which will go a long way to cushion our budget for this year’s annual conference,” said Dambula.

He said the conference would seek to strengthen governance processes and help organizations improve risk management and internal controls.

“Governance provides oversight over management to ensure that organizations run in a smooth, effective and efficient way towards the objectives set by the board,” he said.

The 2026 gathering builds on a long-running platform for professionals in internal audit, governance, risk and compliance.

Last year’s event marked the Institute’s 25th Annual Conference, with the annual conference and Governance Forum bringing professionals together to examine issues including governance, fraud risk management, cybersecurity and digital transformation.

The Institute is also preparing to host the 13th African Federation of Institutes of Internal Auditors Conference from 23rd to 29th May 2027 at the Bingu Wa Mutharika International Convention Centre in Lilongwe, bringing a major international internal audit gathering to Malawi.