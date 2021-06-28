Jere (right) presents the cheque to Banda

By Mc Donald Chapalapata, Contributor

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has sponsored K1.5 million towards this year’s annual lake conference for the Institute of Internal Auditors Malawi (IIAM) scheduled for 26-29 August 2021 in Mangochi.

The symbolic cheque presentation was conducted last week at NBM Towers and Business Complex in Blantyre.

Presenting the cheque, NBM plc Head on Internal Audit Daniel Jere said the bank decided to support the conference because it recognizes the important role internal auditors play in the country.

“The conference presents to Internal Auditors and other delegates the opportunity to gain insights on current practices in internal audit. It also brings together a diverse grouping of business executives, financial managers, corporate financiers, consultants, civic and civil society leaders to share experiences and network with leaders in the internal auditing profession.”

“As your Bank, National Bank benefits from the membership of the institution and the institution is recognized as the internal audit profession’s national voice, chief advocate, authority, acknowledged leader and principal educator on governance, risk management and control in Malawi hence our support of K1.5 million,” said Jere.

IIAM president Ackson Banda hailed NBM plc for the support saying it will go a long way in making this year’s conference a success.

“We are grateful for this gesture by NBM plc. The Bank has been a great partner and has been supporting us for a long time through these sponsorships. The money we have received today will help us to make this year’s conference a success,” said Banda.

He said the theme for this year’s conference is ‘Resilience in turbulent times’.