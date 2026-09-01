Ireen Navicha’s Confidence Appears to be Winning Attention at Miss World

Despite facing criticism and negative reactions from some sections of Malawian social media and news platforms, Miss Malawi second princess Ireen Navicha has continued to demonstrate confidence and self-belief through her impressive presentation at the Miss World contest.

Navicha’s fluent English, strong communication skills and confidence while representing Malawi have attracted attention, placing her among the top Beauty With a Purpose contestants from Africa.

Her performance has highlighted not only her beauty but also her ability to articulate ideas and represent Malawi on an international stage.

The young beauty queen has remained focused amid public scrutiny, using the global platform to showcase Malawi’s culture, values and her passion for making a positive impact in society.

Her journey at the Miss World contest continues to inspire many Malawians, with supporters praising her courage, determination and commitment to flying the country’s flag high.

She recently made it to the Top 24 of Miss World’s “Beauty with a Purpose” winners, placing her among the Top 6 in Africa 56.

in her social media platforms,Navicha expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to represent Malawi, stating that she is ready to carry the country’s flag and showcase its scenic landscapes and hospitality.