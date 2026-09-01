Did you know? Idi Amin reportedly proposed marriage to Queen Elizabeth

KAMPALA-(MaraviPost)-The story goes that the Ugandan dictator, already calling himself King of Scotland and Conqueror of the British Empire, sent a proposal to Buckingham Palace.

He offered to make the Queen his wife. He suggested a royal wedding would seal the friendship between Uganda and the United Kingdom.

The British press, which had spent years calling him a colorful strongman and a reliable anti-communist, suddenly called him a madman.

The diplomats who had shaken his hand and sold him rifles were suddenly appalled.

But here is what Britain was willing to forgive before the joke.

When Amin overthrew Milton Obote in 1971, the British government celebrated. They had trained him at Sandhurst. They had armed his army. They backed his coup because Obote was nationalizing British industries and moving left.

While Amin was slaughtering his way through the Acholi and Lango communities, dumping bodies in the Nile, and turning the State Research Bureau into a factory of death, Britain called him a stabilizing force.

They sold him more weapons. They invited him to London. They looked at the corpses and saw order.

But propose to the Queen, and suddenly there are limits.

Amin understood the theater. He expelled fifty thousand Asians and gave British companies ninety days to leave.

He called the British imperialists to their faces while wearing a kilt.

He mocked the empire that had created him, and he did it with the confidence of a man who knew that the West only respects you when you frighten them or entertain them.

The marriage proposal was the ultimate punchline. The man Britain had installed as a puppet now considered himself the monarch’s equal.

Britain’s outrage was not about protocol. It was about hierarchy.

You can kill a hundred thousand Africans and still be invited to tea.

But you cannot ask the white queen to share a throne with a Black man from the bush. That is the line. Not the mass graves. The bad manners.

Amin was a butcher. He destroyed Uganda’s professional class, expelled its Asian community, and fed his paranoia with the blood of his own people.

He was not a hero. But in this one absurd episode, he exposed the hypocrisy with perfect clarity.

The British establishment did not break with him because he was a tyrant. They broke with him because he refused to play the grateful native.

Whether he actually sent that proposal or not, the story survives because it feels true.

It feels like exactly what a man who had survived colonial humiliation would do once he held the gun. Not because he loved the Queen.

Because he wanted the empire to know that its days of choosing African husbands were over.

#HistoricalAfrica #IdiAmin #AntiImperialism #Uganda #ColonialHypocrisy