South Africa’s Supreme blocks repatriation of Edgar Lungu remains

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)- South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of the Lungu family in a high-profile legal battle over the remains of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu.

The court upheld the family’s appeal and set aside the earlier order issued by the Gauteng High Court.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court of Appeal also dismissed the Zambian government’s application to repatriate Lungu’s remains.

The ruling means that Edgar Lungu’s body will remain in South Africa.

The decision brings an end, for now, to months of legal dispute between the Lungu family and the Zambian state over burial arrangements for the late president.