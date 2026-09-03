Witch Persecution and Justice for Women in Zamfara

By Leo Igwe

On August 18, 2026, the office of the National Human Rights Commission in Zamfara shared with the Advocacy for Alleged Witches a audio that recounted the plight of a woman accused of witchcraft in the state. The audio recorded what happened to the woman. It was narrated in Hausa. One of our advocates provided a translation. The audio says that the victim, an 85-year-old woman, was assaulted by family members. According to the narrator, another woman delivered a child. And the victim went to greet her and exchange pleasantries. During the visit, the mother of the baby suddenly accused her of witchcraft. The 85-year-old woman denied the accusation, stating that she never indulged in witchcraft. Her accuser did not listen and continued to accuse her, calling her a hypocrite. A mob gathered and started pelting her with stones, beating her with pestles and sticks. In the process, she sustained serious injuries, and blood was gushing out from her head and hand. The mob dragged her on the floor, pushed her into the toilet, hit her with the toilet seat, and threatened to kill her if the baby died.

In the process, the mob stripped her naked and slapped her several times. Later, they ordered her to step over the baby to prove she was not a witch. When she asked how she would do it, the mob beat her and threatened to murder her if she refused. She complied and stepped over the baby. They forced her to repeat the act multiple times. The mob forced her to do the same to the mother of the baby.

The attackers discussed inviting a traditional priest to expose her and also mentioned taking her to the police station.

Eventually, she was taken to the hospital for treatment. After the treatment, she was released, and her attackers continued the accusation and torture. The victim stated that the accusers and torturers were family members, and they had known each other for many years.

The victim is now asking for justice. The photo made available to AfAW showed the woman weeping with a bruised face and injuries all over her body. From all indications, this woman may never get justice. After receiving this report, Advocacy for Alleged Witches contacted the NHRC office several times to provide additional information. AfAW has tried to extend some legal and humanitarian assistance without success. After so many calls and messages, the coordinator responded that the family had blocked efforts to support the woman. The contact person said they did not want the matter to be publicized. Many alleged witches, especially women subjected to torture and persecution, suffer a similar fate. They are left to lick their wounds and die with the trauma. Family members, who in many cases are among the accusers and tormentors, block efforts to secure justice and seek redress. The pattern must be disrupted.

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches calls on the Zamfara state government to intervene and ensure that this 85-year-old woman gets justice. Her ordeal deserves publicity She is physically and psychologically hurt and needs justice to heal and realize closure. Those who accused and subsequently subjected her to horrific abuse should not get away with their crimes. They should be arrested, prosecuted, and jailed. These serious violations should not be excused or swept under the carpet. The public should speak out and make sure that alleged witches do not continue to suffer and die in silence. Witch persecution persists because of impunity, because persecutors are not penalized.

AfAW urges all people of conscience to rally and ensure justice for this woman and other victims of witch persecution in the country.

Leo Igwe directs the Advocacy for Alleged Witches