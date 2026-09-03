UTM leader Kabambe dares Mutharika on Speaker’s concerns

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-UTM leader Dalitso Kabambe has asked President Peter Mutharika to address Malawians on issues raised by Speaker of Parliament Sammer Suleman during a press conference on Wednesday.

Writing on his Facebook page, Kabambe notes, “It was evident that the challenges facing the country were a call for leadership to act decisively and restore hope for a better future”.

Suleman told the press that he had formulated a joint parliamentary committees to look into various allegations and assess the progress of a number of projects and programmes in different sectors, including mining, water and accountability.

He added that the country was at a critical moment, saying it was important for leaders to rise to the occasion.

“The time has come for the President to address the nation directly, to foster transparency, restore confidence and demonstrate unwavering commitment to fixing these pressing issues. Such leadership is essential to unite our people and accelerate our recovery,” he said.

President Mutharika is yet to respond on both Kabambe and Suleman.