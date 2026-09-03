Malawi’s Corruption Crisis: The Dangerous Cycle of Celebrated Arrests and Swift Releases

By Rick Dzida

Every single time a high-profile politician is paraded in handcuffs, the collective gullibility of this nation goes on full display.

For instance , commentator, Onjezani Kenani, has praised the dramatic arrest of former energy regulator Collins Magalasi over the stomach-turning K128.7 billion Amaryllis Hotel Scandal.

Another social media author, Jones Gadama has instantly claimed that this arrest proves that the administration of President Peter Mutharika isn’t shielding its own camp.

This lie is a carefully choreographed, insultingly predictable theatrical production designed to pacify your rage while the elite laugh all the way to the bank.

Commenting on Kenani’s Facebook page, Maria Mbewe is entirely, devastatingly right. This is a rotten, systematic cycle of catch and release approach that has insulted the intelligence of Malawians for over twenty years.

Truth be told, headlines do not equal justice. An arrest without a conviction is just a free, state-funded campaign for a thief.

If you want to understand the sheer depth of this elite crime ring, look at the following brutal mathematical reality.

According to data compiled by investigators like the Centre for Investigative Journalism Malawi, Malawi routinely recovers less than one percent of stolen public funds. The rest vanishes completely.

While former Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda openly admitted that the country bleeds a horrifying 10 percent of its entire GDP annually to financial crimes, the amount clawed back from these specific ruling class crooks sits at an offensive zero kwacha.

Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda

Again, look at the historic Cashgate era, where a staggering K577 billion was wiped from government cash books over a five-year period. Was there any amount recovered from these crooked elite politicians ? Less than one percent.

Next, look at the K128.7 billion Amaryllis Hotel heist unravelling right now. While state officials were caught on bank CCTV frantically hauling out K5.34 billion in raw cash in a single 44-day blitz, the state’s actual asset recovery tracking remains a flat zero.

The controversial Amaryllis Hotel purchase probe

The strategy is simple: they steal billions, spend a fraction of it on top-tier lawyers and political kickbacks, and comfortably keep the rest.

Now, look closely at the audacity of how Peter Mutharika’s machinery operates. They don’t defeat justice in the light; they strangle it in the dark. The moment public anger cools, files mysteriously vanish, witnesses are intimidated into silence, and the state quietly enters a nolle prosequi to drop charges entirely.

This administration has systematically weaponized state machinery to shield its corrupt inner circle.

Over the course of the Mutharika regimes, major corruption cases involving politically connected individuals—ranging from massive procurement frauds to direct embezzlement of public funds—have been quietly buried.

This isn’t a failure of the law; it is the deliberate, calculated sabotage of prosecution to ensure the ruling elite remains completely untouchable.

The catch and release epidemic treats our judicial system like a country club. Look at the names paraded before us only to vanish into the legal abyss.

For instance , the former Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa was dramatically arrested, only to immediately weaponize endless constitutional stay orders, paralyzing the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and halting his trial indefinitely.

The former Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, was hit with massive corruption and abuse of office charges, given immediate bail, and allowed to comfortably slide into a legal gridlock where nothing ever moves.

Richard Chimwendo Banda was arrested, charged, handed bail within forty-eight hours, and seamlessly returned to political prominence without ever seeing the inside of a conviction cell.

They get arrested for the morning news, secure bail by the afternoon, and drag out trials for decades until the public forgets. The message is loud and clear: if you steal enough from Malawians, the law cannot touch you.

To call this as fighting corruption is a sick, malicious joke. Peter Mutharika does not fight looters; he recruits and protects them.

He actively appoints individuals who have been choked with corruption charges — such as Enoch Chihana, Norman Chisale, and Joseph Mwanamvekha just to mention a few — straight into high-ranking, powerful positions.

What happens the moment they kiss the ring and take office? The state magically loses interest in their crimes. The handcuffs vanish, the charges are quietly dropped, and they are handed fresh, unmonitored keys to the national treasury to continue their looting. It is institutionalized state capture.

If you still choose to blindly believe this administration stands for justice, look at who they choose to forgive.

While poor, unconnected citizens rot in disease-ridden, overcrowded prisons for stealing a goat or a chicken, Mutharika used his presidential pardon to release the six police officers—including Paul Chipole and Ikram Malata—convicted of the brutal torture and murder of state witness Buleya Lule.

These cold-blooded killers did not serve even a single year of their minimum 15-year custodial sentences before walking free under a Christmas amnesty cloud.

When a government pardons murderers while letting state looters write the laws, it is no longer a government. It is a cartel.

We must stop clapping for the performative clicks of handcuffs. To break this cycle of elite immunity, we demand an immediate overhaul of the system

First, the executive power to pardon must be legally stripped in cases involving the theft of public funds, rape, corruption, and state-sanctioned murder. The presidency cannot remain a get-out-of-jail-free card for political mercenaries.

Second, legislate a strict 90-day expiry limit from the day of arrest to the final verdict for all high-profile public interest corruption cases. No more decades-long delays, no more endless investigations, and an immediate end to using constitutional stay orders to indefinitely freeze ACB prosecutions.

Third, the Director of Public Prosecutions must no longer possess the unilateral, unchecked power to drop state charges against politicians. Every single dropped charge must require a public, written justification and approval by an independent judicial review panel.

Most importantly, any individual actively under investigation, arrested, or holding an active corruption charge must be legally barred from holding, contesting, or being appointed to any public office until they are completely cleared by a competent court of law. No more recycling looters.