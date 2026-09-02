Magalasi aided for Mutharika’s phone hacking

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The former Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Collins Magalasi has been charged with aiding another person to commit a crime, contrary to Section 83, Subsection 1 as read with Section 89 of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act of 2016.

The court heard that between June and August 2026, Magalasi allegedly engaged Lovemore Kachikopa, an information technology expert, to hack cell phone numbers belonging to the President of Malawi and several senior government officials.

Those named in the charge sheet include, Minister Peter Mukhitho, Deputy Minister Norman Chisale, Richard Luhanga, Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Police for Administration, Everseta Chisale.

It is alleged that Magalasi provided Kachikopa with an HP laptop and cell phone numbers of the officials for the purpose of hacking.

Magalasi was arrested on Monday in Lilongwe.

More to come….